Penn State came out hot to open up its Thursday night matchup against Northwestern, looking like a team that hadn’t lost five of its last six.

After scoring streaks and lead changes for both sides, the Nittany Lions came out on top by a score of 74-64

The blue and white looked like a team that wanted it more all throughout the first quarter, outplaying Northwestern all over the court.

Shooting 56% from the field in the first quarter, the Lady Lions came out swinging on the offensive end, opening up high-percentage shots for the team while trying to get everyone involved.

But the blue and white found that grit and physicality it seemed to be missing over its past slump, forcing four Northwestern turnovers and dominating the paint with 14 points in the paint in the first.

Led by junior forward Ali Brigham’s 10 first-quarter points, the Lady Lions found themselves with a 23-18 lead after the first.

But the momentous first quarter seemed to come to a halt in the first half of the second quarter.

Penn State soon found itself victim to a 9-0 Northwestern scoring run at the 4:49 mark and the once five-point lead evaporated into a 28-25 deficit.

Redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus's layup stopped the bleeding a little bit at the 4:06 mark of the quarter to cut it to a 28-27 deficit, but the first-quarter groove the Lady Lions gained seemed to be a mirage.

Despite shooting 45.5% from the field in the second, Penn State was forced into uncomfortable positions over and over again, only putting up 11 points while coughing up the ball five times.

Northwestern took advantage of these struggles, outscoring Penn State 18-11 in the quarter and going into halftime with a 36-34 lead.

The third quarter opened up looking like it was going to be the same as the previous, with Northwestern capitalizing on every opportunity it got.

Converting on a fast break layup at the 6:55 mark, Northwestern found itself earning a 42-37 lead, but that’s where all of the Wildcats’ momentum stopped.

Penn State quickly went on a 12-0 run to get the team back on track, taking a 49-42 lead at the 3:11 mark of the quarter thanks to a Chanaya Pinto layup.

The increased blue-and-white defensive intensity played a major factor in this run, forcing nine turnovers in the quarter while pushing Northwestern into bad shot after bad shot, keeping the opponent's shooting percentage at 38.5% for the quarter.

As the third quarter buzzer sounded, the Lady Lions found themselves with a 56-47 lead, outscoring the Wildcats 19-5 for the rest of the quarter after the 42-37 deficit.

The strong defensive performance from the third quarter transferred over to the fourth, as Penn State constantly

Forcing 7 turnovers in the quarter, the blue and white didn’t allow the Wildcats to gain any momentum to come back.

The Lady Lions closed the deal thanks to a Brigham and-one layup to go up 73-64 at the 1:17 mark of the fourth.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Lions earned themselves the much needed win to put an end to their two-game losing streak.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE