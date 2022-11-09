Penn State came into Wednesday’s season opener looking to shake off some offseason rust and dominate an inferior opponent.

Instead, the blue and white was pushed to its absolute limit before pulling away. The Nittany Lions started the 2022-23 campaign with a 67-61 victory over Norfolk State.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa, coming off a First-Team All-Big Ten season last year and a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List in the preseason, was the main driving force for Penn State with 22 points.

The blue and white began the game with three straight 3-pointers to build an early 9-0 lead, including the first field goal of the season for the team from Marisa.

Marisa led the way with points for the Nittany Lions. Senior guard Taniya Thompson followed suit with 13 points off the bench.

In her first career game with the blue and white after transferring from Temple, graduate student forward Alexa Williamson had a huge bucket to put the home team up five late.

With the victory, Penn State has now won 16 of its last 17 season opening contests.

The Nittany Lions carried a narrow 15-14 lead into halftime, but both teams came out stronger in the second half.

The third quarter saw a combined 45 points, compared to a first quarter that featured just 21 points total.

Penn State carried a lead into the fourth quarter, but Norfolk State made things interesting late.

At the final buzzer, the Nittany Lions were victorious, securing a six-point lead.

Although the blue and white was able to get a win on Wednesday, this did not come without a high total of unforced errors.

The Nittany Lions were able to pull away at times and build a double-digit lead before allowing the Spartans back into the game.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s team committed over 20 turnovers to allow Norfolk St. to stay within striking distance. The defense were able to combat this by drawing multiple charges and offensive fouls to get themselves back on track.

Kieger, in her fourth season at the helm after coming over from Marquette, has improved her team’s win total with each season, and will look to do the same with this year’s Nittany Lion squad.

The home opener is the second of four straight days of basketball at the Bryce Jordan Center. The men’s team will have another game Thursday before Kieger’s squad gets ready to take the hardwood once again this Friday against Fairfield at 7 p.m.

