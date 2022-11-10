Despite securing a win, coach Carolyn Kieger said her team had work to do on defense ahead of its next matchup against Fairfield.

Penn State earned a gritty, season-opening victory against Norfolk State by a score of 67-61 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday night.

The Lady Lions came out strong on both sides of the ball, firing on all cylinders with senior guard Makena Marisa pacing the offense and limiting the Spartans attack with an intense full-court press.

With a handful of returning veterans mixed in with fresh faces filling Kieger’s bench, there was bound to be a learning curve for the blue and white.

“Thank god I don’t have any stats right now, cause that was ugly,” Kieger said. “Obviously [there were] first-game jitters, we did a lot of stuff that was uncharacteristic of what we’ve been doing in practice.”

Kieger said it’s good to learn lessons during a victory but has “zero doubt” about her group's ability to rebound and improve upon its mistakes from Wednesday’s game.

Among the multitude of mistakes the fourth-year coach hopes her team can improve upon is its ability to play at its style of play.

For much of the game, the Spartans pushed the pace of play, forcing the Lady Lions to play out of their comfort zone as they committed 23 turnovers in the season opener.

“I knew this was going to be a hard first game for us,” Kieger said. “At the end of the year, this is going to end up being a very good win for us.”

Kieger said her group’s turnovers were “careless” and added her team looked nervous on the court. As a coach, she didn’t know why, but Kieger said she shoulders some of the blame in preparing her group.

Penn State started the game playing man-to-man defense against the Spartans, allowing it to gain a lead that never waivered.

“We need to learn to have the no mercy mentality. When you’re up 10 you gotta make it 20,” Kieger said.

Kieger said she felt her team’s on-ball pressure forced many contested looks in the first half, but that completely changed in the second half. To halt any pending momentum from Norfolk State, the Lady Lions moved to a zone to protect their lead.

After allowing a plethora of wide-open looks from behind the arc in the third frame, Penn State entered a 3-2 zone to start the fourth.

“We got to be more locked in,” Kieger said. “Defense has been something we have been really preaching on all offseason.”

As Norfolk State clawed its way back into the game, the Lady Lions’ lead began to deteriorate, holding onto it by the skin of their teeth.

Entering the fourth quarter, the blue and white held a nine-point lead over the Spartans but allowed them to come within one in the final two minutes of play.

With just under 60 seconds remaining, a blue and white steal allowed Marisa to close the game for Penn State on a fastbreak layup.

“How they’re gelling and how they’re clicking so far is going to really show up here in the next couple of weeks, as we get more minutes logged together.”

The Lady Lions will take this opportunity as a learning experience as they enter the thick of their nonconference play.

They will have a day to rest before hosting Fairfield on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

“That was just an uncharacteristic performance for us,” Kieger said. “I’m excited to show a different version for the fans on Friday.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE