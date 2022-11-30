Penn State may be playing its best basketball since the turn of the century.

The Lady Lions are off to their best start in 26 years, holding a perfect 7-0 record in coach Carolyn Kieger’s fourth season at the helm.

With hopes of continuing its historic streak, the blue and white will face a pair of formidable foes in its upcoming slate, when it welcomes Virginia to town at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center, followed by a road matchup against Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to open Big Ten play.

A trio of victories against reigning conference champions, a 20-point comeback over Syracuse and back-to-back wins at the Daytona Beach Invitational have Penn State feeling as high as Mount Nittany.

“We’re excited to have another test in the BJC,” Kieger said. “Right now, the morale in the locker room is excited but not satisfied. I don’t even think we played our best basketball yet — not even close.”

Coming off of a 19-point victory over Fresno State where they forced a season-high 34 turnovers in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Lady Lions have set themselves up for a clash of unbeatens when the Cavaliers come to Happy Valley.

Although it may seem the blue and white has it all figured out while sporting an undefeated record, its coach said her team is far from its full potential and has plenty of work to do.

“We’re just trying to play as close to perfect as we can and really just focus on Penn State getting better,” Kieger said.

Here’s what to expect from the blue and white’s upcoming opponents.

Virginia

Like the Lady Lions, the Cavaliers bring an undefeated record into Wednesday’s Wear White game at the BJC.

The blue and white’s not only excited for the opportunity to continue its perfect season but for another chance to build its resume with a higher-level matchup come March.

“Anytime you have an ACC opponent coming into your arena, you’re going to be juiced up,” Kieger said.

For the second time in as many weeks, Penn State hosts an unbeaten ACC squad after beating the Orange 82-69 on Nov. 21, where it trailed by 21 points in the third quarter before storming back for the comeback victory.

Kieger credited the blue and white fans for creating an intense atmosphere in the Lady Lions’ come-from-behind victory over Syracuse and wants them to bring the same energy for Wednesday’s showdown with the Cavaliers.

“Our fans were really loud and very helpful in that second half, especially that fourth quarter,” the fourth-year head coach said. “We’re going to need that again.”

Along with wanting a raucous atmosphere for Penn State’s first matchup against Virginia in program history, the Nittany Lions will look to defend the perimeter well, as fifth-year forward Sam Brunelle and junior guard Kaydan Lawson have combined to go 22-for-56 from behind the arc to start the season.

The blue and white has fared well this year defending the deep ball, holding its opponents on average to just 6.6 3-point makes per game, and it will look to keep the trend going in its upcoming slate.

Minnesota

After the Lady Lions’ tilt with the Cavaliers, they’ll start Big Ten play on the road in Minneapolis against the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota squared off with Virginia in a close contest Saturday, giving the blue and white coach and her staff a “really good” opportunity to prepare for its upcoming pair of opponents.

“It was nice to be able to watch Virginia and still get a little double-dipping of Minnesota coming up next here,” Kieger said.

The Golden Gophers are a young team, as their offense is led by a trio of freshmen, one of whom is a redshirt. Guard Mara Braun paces their attack, averaging 19.2 points per game in five contests this season.

Along with Braun, freshman guard Amaya Battle thrives off of the bench for Minnesota, leading it in assists and blocks, while averaging double figures in points through six games.

The Lady Lions are sure to have their hands full when taking on the Golden Gophers in the conference opener, but before they can look toward the future, a matchup with Virginia stands in their way.

“Right now, it’s all hands on deck to beat the Cavaliers, and we’ll talk about Minnesota after that,” Kieger said.

