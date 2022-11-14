What a week it’s been for Penn State.

Coming off of back-to-back wins, the Lady Lions are looking to keep up their momentum.

Despite having a rocky season opener, the Lady Lions showed their offensive promise throughout most of the game against Fairfield, earning a 28-point victory against the East Coast rival.

The Lady Lions showed dominance throughout much of the game, whether it was scoring or slowing their opponent down on the defensive side.

The Lady Lions controlled the match's tempo from the tipoff, outscoring Fairfield 21-8 in the first quarter.

As the match went on, the Lady Lions showed how dominant they can be, constantly finding success by feeding the post over and over again.

The blue and white scored 48 of its 77 points in the paint, and graduate student forward Alexa Williamson was the main catalyst for the Lady Lion offense. Recording a team-high 16 points on the night, Williamson served as the Lady Lion’s go-to option against the Stags.

The Lady Lions showed their stripes defensively as well, forcing Fairfield to play into their hands. Only allowing Fairfield to shoot 35.8% and forcing 27 turnovers on the night, the Lady Lions continuously gave up nothing to their opponent.

Redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus was one of the main highlights for the Lady Lions on Friday night, recording a near triple-double and wreaking havoc on the defensive end, recording nine steals on the night.

The main key going into this week for the Lady Lions is to keep the same energy they had on Friday night, forcing their opponents into uncomfortable positions over and over again.

Youngstown State

Going over to Youngstown State, the team is coming off of a season-opening win against Wofford, edging out the 81-72 victory.

The team seemed to never take its foot off the gas, never giving up the lead or even allowing Wofford to tie the game at any moment.

The Penguins’ defensive presence really showed its powers in the first quarter, holding Wofford to only 1-12 from the field and only 10 first-quarter points.

Despite struggling shooting the ball from distance, Youngstown State showed its inside presence when it came to scoring, earning a total of 38 points in the paint. However, it wasn’t all about their inside presence, as the Penguins fought for 12 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points.

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, Youngstown State is dangerous. Holding Wofford to 33.3% shooting for the game, the Penguins can disrupt any teams’ offensive game plan.

Fifth-year forward Lilly Ritz put on a show for Youngstown State, recording a team-high 27 points to go along with 20 rebounds.

When it comes to slowing this team down, the Nittany Lions will have to control the paint.

Eliminating all of the easy buckets and forcing the Penguins to shoot the ball will serve as the main ingredient in the recipe for success for the Lady Lions.

Bryant

One way to describe Bryant in its most recent game: pure dominance.

Coming off of a 111-27 victory against Emerson, Bryant is looking to carry over that momentum when it plays the Lady Lions on Friday.

The Bulldog defense was phenomenal throughout the whole match, not allowing Emerson to score in the double-digit margin after the first quarter.

But it’s not just limiting the rival to low scoring, as the Bulldogs bullied Emerson into uncomfortable situations from tipoff on, forcing Emerson into 18.9% shooting for the whole match.

The Bulldog defense pressured Emerson into 23 total turnovers, 17 of these takeaways being steals. Bryant is quick to turn these errors into points, scoring 34 points off of turnovers.

When it comes to their offense, the Bulldogs can give opponents trouble all over the court. They shot lights out from the field, cracking over 50% from the field and shooting 56% from long distance.

But it’s not just their shooting that allows them to find success on the offensive end, as the Bulldogs get the hard-nosed points as well. Fighting for 26 offensive rebounds and controlling the block with 50 points in the paint, Bryant’s inside presence is something to keep an eye on.

A player to keep an eye on is senior guard Nicole Gallagher. Averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game on 66.7% shooting and 62.5% from three, Gallagher is off to a hot start in these first two games, most recently dropping 19 points against Emerson.

The Lady Lions’ height will serve a big role in controlling the game, as Penn State can’t afford to give up second-chance opportunities and large amounts of points in the paint.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE