In Penn State’s first week of the 2022-23 season, it picked up a pair of wins against Norfolk State and Fairfield, but despite not trailing in both games, coach Carolyn Kieger said her team still has plenty of room for improvement.

On both sides of the ball, the blue and white showed its weak spots — committing turnovers, not feeding its post players and streaky play. But practice makes perfect, or something awfully close.

Kieger said the upcoming matchups with Youngstown State and Bryant will be an “amazing” opportunity to fine tune her unit’s play ahead of a crucial test with Syracuse on Nov. 21 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Although the Lady Lions are excited for the chance to host the Orange after suffering a 82-72 defeat in the Empire State two seasons ago, they aren’t overlooking their next two opponents and understand the importance of keeping a 1-0 mentality.

“We haven’t played well yet,” the fourth-year coach said, “so I think for us there’s nothing to be complacent about — we still are finding ourselves, we’re finding our rhythm.”

Up next, Penn State will square off with the Penguins for the second time in the Kieger-led era.

Last season, the Lady Lions handed Youngstown State its first loss after it started the campaign on an eight-game winning streak. Now with an opportunity for redemption, it looks to add the first blemish on Penn State’s young season.

The blue and white coach spoke highly of the Penguins’ offense and its ability to not only shoot the ball, but its force in the paint as well. She said if the Lady Lions want to win, they’ll need to stick to the game plan.

“Youngstown [State] probably has the best shooting lineup that we’ve faced this year,” Kieger said.

If Penn State wants to eliminate the chance of suffering its first loss of the campaign, it’ll need to close out on perimeter shots — a key facet of the game it’s lacked early in the season.

Whether they’re in a 3-2 zone or playing man-to-man defense, the Lady Lions have surrendered far too many wide-open shots for Kieger’s liking.

“Getting out to shooters and really testing our zone a little bit on communicating through where their elite shooters are [is important],” Kieger said. “If we push pace and we do what we’re supposed to do versatility wise, we want to make this an 80-90 possession game.”

The blue and white’s fast-paced style of play is a key component to not only setting the tone against its opponent but the foundation to pulling out a victory at the end of games.

With six fresh faces joining the Lady Lions’ bench ahead of the season’s start, Kieger expected some growing pains as she molds her lineups and rotations to optimize her group’s play.

“Any time you have a team that has a lot of depth, people are gonna have to make sacrifices,” Kieger said. “What’s great about this group is they just want to win.”

Kieger isn’t worried about players missing passes or turning over the ball because those mistakes are expected when a team’s goal is to play fast, but if the errors begin to mount against the blue and white’s ability to succeed, changes could be on the horizon.

Ahead of a highly anticipated matchup with Syracuse, the Lady Lions will look to continue their winning ways with Youngstown State on Tuesday and Bryant on Friday with their high-octane offense, with both games coming at 7 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“They really want to put this program back on the map, and they’re really just concerned about how well our team plays,” Kieger aid. “They know when their number is called that they’re going to do whatever it takes to put our team in a position to win.”

