After finishing the 2021-22 season seven games below .500, Penn State enters this season with plenty of things to improve upon.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in terms of total points scored and total points allowed last season.

The team struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball last year, allowing a conference worst 74.9 points per game.

One way that the Nittany Lions can improve upon the defensive woes of last season is securing rebounds and not allowing opponents second-chance points.

The team ranked dead last in the Big Ten last season in opponent rebounds and rebounding margin, signaling its inefficiency to finish off defensive possessions.

The ability to rebound is less about the actual skill and more about the effort that the players exhibit.

Returning players like Anna Camden and Leilani Kapinus, among others, certainly have the ability to rebound, but they must set the example from Day 1 to spur their teammates into aggressively crashing the boards — if they want their season to be a success.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Lions struggled all season with 3-point shooting. The team shot just over 30% from behind the arc last year, a number that needs to increase in order to compete with other Big Ten offenses.

Having the ability to knock down shots from deep is key for any modern-day offense, and Penn State not only had difficulties making them but also struggled defending them.

Seven of the 14 Big Ten teams, including the Lady Lions, shot over 600 3-pointers last season, signaling the importance that the 3-ball holds to offensive schemes.

Another key component of a successful offense is the ability to effectively move the ball.

This was another area where the blue and white struggled, as it finished the year with a four-assist margin deficit to its opponents last season.

Makenna Marisa was the only Nittany Lion to average more than two assists last season.

Taking on that role as the main ball distributor was big for Marisa and the team, but it’s truly eye opening that her fellow backcourt-mates couldn’t dish out assists at a similar rate.

Just like the notion of rebounding, assists come with discipline and selflessness, which the team obviously needs to stress coming into this season.

Marisa also led the team in points per game last season, more than doubling the second-place finisher in Kapinus. The lack of ball distribution is very apparent in this statistic, as the team relied on Marisa for nearly one third of its points.

East Carolina transfer Taniyah Thompson is very capable of narrowing that scoring margin between Marisa and her counterparts.

Thompson scored over 1,000 points over her three-year career with the Pirates, leading her conference in field goals made last season while also being named the AAC’s Most Improved Player and earning all-conference first-team honors in 2021-22.

Along with some intriguing transfers, the hope for improvement both offensively and defensively seems to be more likely with some shake-ups on the coaching staff.

The Lady Lions announced the hirings of three new members of the coaching staff during the offseason, including former Georgetown and Auburn coach Terri Williams.

Williams’ coaching style indicates the importance of 3-point field goals and forcing turnovers, as her Auburn team ranked third in the nation in steals per game during her first season.

She also helped the Tigers set a single-season program record of 3-pointers made in 2018-19.

With the aid of Williams, key returning veterans and talented transfers, the Lady Lions have a great chance to correct their mistakes of last season.

