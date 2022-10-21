The expectations for this year’s Penn State squad are as big as they have been in the Carolyn Kieger era.

Entering year four at the helm, Kieger will look to guide the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Coming off a last place finish in the Big Ten, including a 5-13 record in conference play, this will certainly be a tall task for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions will be bringing back some key returns for the 2022-23 campaign, including senior guard Makenna Marisa, senior forward Anna Camden and redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus.

Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List and was named first-team All-Big Ten after averaging over 22 points per game last season.

One key early season opportunity for Marisa and Penn State is the Daytona Beach Invitational, where it is set to take on Toledo and Fresno State on Nov. 25-26.

The invitational not only gives the blue and white a chance to face off against tougher nonconference opponents, it also provides some valuable bonding experience for the team.

“We’re really excited for it,” Marisa said. “It’ll be a challenge for us because the teams we’re playing are really good. We’re excited to get some team bonding in, too.”

The Nittany Lions competed in the Gulf Coast Showcase last season, picking up a win over St. John’s in the process.

With a chance to return to Florida and compete against tough nonconference opponents, the blue and while will have a huge opportunity to prove its worth.

Although Penn State has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, getting a taste of playing in a tournament atmosphere can certainly go a long way.

Kieger, having appeared in the Big Dance twice as the head coach at Marquette, knows that the experience will prove to be invaluable to her team.

“These tournaments mimic what March is like,” Kieger said. “Playing back-to-back games is what happens in the Big Ten Tournament, and that’s why we try and get a glimpse of that in our nonconference schedule.

“I think Toledo and Fresno State are going to be awesome opponents for us. We have to be ready to go, but I love that we get to go somewhere warm and replicate what it’s gonna be like in March.”

A player who has past experience of playing in March under Kieger is Natisha Hiedeman, who is now a starting guard for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

While Hiedeman is still an active member of the Suns’ roster, she opted to stay in America rather than play overseas during the WNBA offseason.

Hiedeman was recently hired as the Director of Player Development for the blue and white and will serve in the role for the upcoming season.

Having played in the NCAA Tournament and in the WNBA Finals, Hiedeman brings valuable postseason experience to the Nittany Lions.

Hiedeman is the latest current or former professional player to be added to the coaching staff, as former Nittany Lions Maggie Lucas and Terri Williams joined the ranks in the offseason as well.

Kieger said that she is excited to see the next steps in her former player’s journey as she looks ahead to a potential post-playing gig.

“It’s been awesome to have her around the program and just be another inspiration and motivator for these young women,” Kieger said. “They can pick her brain on what it took to get there and what it took to win being a part of a rebuild.”

