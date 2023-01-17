Time to bounce back.

Coming off back-to-back losses by an average of 35 points, Penn State looks to get back on track with a Wednesday night rematch against Big Ten rival Minnesota.

Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Iowa sums up how the Lady Lions have been playing over the past week.

Getting blown out 108-67, Penn State was abysmal on both sides of the court. Shooting 36.7% from the field, the blue and white only scored over 20 points in a quarter once throughout the game, which came in the fourth quarter.

In order for the Lady Lions to get back on track against Minnesota, they need to figure out how they can come out of halftime strong.

Translating strong play into the second half has been Penn State’s Achilles’ heel all season long. There was nothing different in these past two games, shooting 21.4% in the third quarter against Nebraska and 25% against Iowa.

The last time the Lady Lions played Minnesota on Dec. 3, it was a double-overtime thriller in the Twin Cities, with the Gophers coming out on top 98-96.

With the Lady Lions struggling on offense over the last two games, they look to rekindle the success they found in Minneapolis. The snipers were out last time for the Lady Lions, shooting an efficient 52% from the field and a blazing 46% from three.

The key for the Lady Lions to come out on top of the rematch is not getting out to a slow start this time.

The blue and white came out of the gates shooting 38% from the field in the opening quarter back in December. Finding themselves only losing by two as the final buzzer sounded, knocking down a couple more of those opening shots would’ve completely changed the game's outcome.

Minnesota

Looking over at Minnesota, the Gophers are currently on a five-game losing streak, falling to 8-10 on the season.

Big Ten competition has been a struggle all season long for the Gophers, currently working with a 1-6 conference record.

Coming off of a 70-57 loss against then-No. 24 Illinois, the Gophers struggled mightily all around, never really finding a groove anywhere.

Shooting 37.1% from the field, Minnesota seemed to have a hard time trying to find momentum throughout the game, not cracking 20 points in a single quarter.

Defensively, Minnesota showed some promise throughout the game, forcing Illinois into uncomfortable positions, ultimately forcing a 38.8 shooting percentage from the field, while holding them to only 28 second-half points.

One player to keep an eye out for is freshman guard Mara Braun. The Minnesota native is the leading scorer for the Gophers, averaging 15.8 points per game, while also showing her versatility on the defensive side of the game, averaging 1.89 steals per game.

Sophomore forward Alanna Micheaux is another player to watch out for. Micheaux has proven to be one of the most efficient players in the Big Ten, averaging 14 points per game on 51.4% shooting from the field.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is coming off of a 93-56 loss to No. 6 Indiana, falling to 6-12 on the season so far.

The Badgers alternated strong and weak play throughout each quarter, cracking over 40% shooting in the first and third quarters while falling to just over 20% from the field in the second and fourth frames.

Wisconsin never seemed to find a rhythm against Indiana, having two quarters where it didn’t score double-digit points. Turnovers also served as a big reason for the blowout, as the Badgers gave up the ball 21 times, translating into 31 points for Indiana.

Senior guard Julie Pospisilova is someone to keep an eye on the Badgers. Averaging 13.1 points per game, the Czech Republic native is looking to bounce back after a lackluster performance against Indiana, dropping six points on 3-10 shooting.

When it comes to the Badgers, Penn State’s best recipe would be to force them to shoot 3-pointers, as Wisconsin only averages 31.6% from three so far this season.

But it’s not just shooting that Wisconsin has had problems with this year, as scoring in general has been a flat note for the Badgers.

With their scoring margin being an average of -4.6 against opponents, the Badgers will need to create great shots to come out on top against the Lady Lions.

