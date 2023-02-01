It’s time to pick up the pace.

Coming off an 87-66 loss against No. 8 Maryland, Penn State hopes to find success this week with two Big Ten matchups. The blue and white will host Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Thursday and follow that with a clash against No. 6 Iowa at noon on Sunday.

Sitting at 1-5 in their last six games, the Lady Lions have been struggling to find a groove in their game, and Monday’s matchup against Maryland was another example.

Only scoring 18 points in the first half on 24% shooting, Penn State got completely owned by the Terps.

The first-half struggles proved to be too much to overcome for Penn State, despite showing life in the third quarter, putting up 31 points and 73.3% shooting. Turnovers kept on killing the Lady Lions, as they committed 19 total while giving up 31 points off those errors.

Penn State’s bench needs to have a rebound performance as well heading into this week. Getting completely bullied by the Maryland bench, the blue and white bench prowess didn’t come to play, only putting up 14 points.

When it comes to getting back on track, the key component for the Lady Lions is to out-hustle and out-grit their opponents. All throughout this slump, Penn State has gotten out-rebounded by its opponents while also allowing heavy amounts of second-chance opportunities.

This is where players like graduate student forward Johnasia Cash and redshirt-sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus can step up. With the two being Penn State’s leading rebounders this season, they can set the physical tone early down in the paint on the defensive end.

One player to keep an eye out for is senior guard Taniyah Thompson. The Connecticut native has been playing some of her best basketball in January, scoring double digits in four of the last five games, including a 27-point explosion against Wisconsin.

Northwestern

Going over to Northwestern, the Wildcats are coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on a two-game winning streak, despite working with an 8-13 record this season.

Earning a gritty 70-67 win against Wisconsin in Madison, the Wildcats were two completely different teams between the halves.

Finding themselves down by 13 at halftime, the Wildcats looked terrible in that first half, shooting 7-37 from the field.

When it looked like the Wildcats were all but dead, they completely flipped the switch.

Shooting a scorching 56.6% from the field in the second half, Northwestern took all of the wind out of the Badgers’ sails. Limiting the Badgers to 11 points in the fourth quarter on 26.67% shooting, Northwestern completely stole the show and left the Kohl Center with a big win.

Sophomore forward Caileigh Walsh is a player to watch for Northwestern. Averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, she’s someone who the Lady Lions need to push their focus toward in the paint.

Junior forward Paige Mott is also a player to put on the scouting report. Scoring double digits in the last four games for the Wildcats, Mott helped as one of the main catalysts in Northwestern’s comeback win, putting up 23 points.

Iowa

The last time Penn State faced Iowa, the blue and white got absolutely demolished by the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes played one of their best games of the season in the last meeting, scoring over 20 points in each quarter, including a 34-point first quarter.

The blue and white got physically dominated in the last matchup, giving up 50 points in the paint while getting outrebounded 44-31.

However, it wasn’t just the paint presence of Iowa that caused Penn State to get slammed. Giving up 31 points off of its 20 turnovers, the blue and white made critical errors left and right all game long.

When it comes to Penn State finding a way to beat the Hawkeyes, one of the main improvements will be simply knocking down open shots. In the first matchup, the Lady Lions shot 3-21 from three, while shooting 22-60 from the field in general.

Converting on opportunities while also setting up high-percentage shots for the team can enable Penn State to gain momentum throughout this game and possibly make a run against Iowa.

One player the blue and white needs to keep an eye on in this rematch is junior guard Caitlin Clark. Last matchup, Clark dropped a near triple double, putting up a game-high 27 points to go along with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

