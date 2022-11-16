Despite a 14-point win, it's back to the drawing board for Penn State.

Heading into Tuesday’s tilt, coach Carolyn Kieger set a game plan for the blue and white to accomplish against Youngstown State — limit the 3 and keep the guards from feeding the post.

After Tuesday’s game, Kieger said her group did not achieve its goals against Youngstown State, allowing a myriad of wide-open 3-point shots and too many uncontested passes from the top of the key into the post.

“We did not execute the game plan very well,” Kieger said.

Although the Lady Lions have played just three of their 29 games this season, Kieger said the Penguins were the best shooting team they’ll play all year.

In hopes of setting the tone early against the home team, Youngstown State began the game with a 3-point bucket after the blue and white defense couldn’t rotate towards the wide-open shooter.

Luckily for Penn State, the Penguins weren’t scorching from behind the arc, despite firing off 28 in their second game of the season. For the first three quarters, they took at least eight 3-point shots per frame.

“They shot 50% [from the field] on our home floor, which is obviously way too high,” Kieger said. “Yes, we had steals, we had tips, we had deflections, but if we weren’t getting steals, tips or deflections, they were scoring.”

In hopes of deterring the long ball from Youngstown State, the Lady Lions switched through three different defensive looks, including a 3-2 zone, man-to-man and then a 2-3 zone when its post play became a problem.

Penn State was beginning to lock down the long ball, but overcommitment at the top of the key allowed Penguin forwards Lilly Ritz and Emily Saunders to cause a headache on the block for the blue and white defense.

On back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter, Saunders posted up on a Lady Lions defender, backing down on the block for an easy 2-point bucket to give Youngstown State a six-point lead.

Heading into halftime, Penn State wielded itself back into the game, holding a one-point lead into the break. Just when it seemed like it was figuring out the Penguins’ offense, they would start their antics again.

The third quarter revealed no adjustments on defense. It wasn’t until the fourth that the Lady Lions flipped a switch on their opponent, separating themselves in the score column in the process.

It seemed on every other possession, Penn State flip-flopped through each of its defensive fronts to gauge which look gave Youngstown State the most pressure. In the end, man-to-man proved to be the answer to not only limiting the 3-point shot but their ability to penetrate the paint.

“We want to use our length, we want to use our athleticism, we want to use our depth to create havoc — really take the point guard out of rhythm” Kieger said.

The blue and white was a different unit in the fourth quarter, limiting its competition to just two 3-point attempts in the quarter and just nine total shots from the field.

A full-court press mounted the intensity on the Penguins, forcing a slew of turnovers that set up the Lady Lions’ fast-paced offense in transition.

From forcing a 10-second violation out of a Youngstown State timeout to taking gritty charges, Penn State’s defense began to take flight late in the game.

Everything Kieger hoped her team could achieve for a full 40 minutes was accomplished in a 10-minute quarter to end the contest. Although the head coach was proud of her unit's play, she wanted it to begin right from the opening jump.

“As soon as we started pressuring the guards and playing up and playing that full-court [defense], they weren’t able to get good looks into the paint anymore,” freshman guard Shay Ciezki said.

Up next for the Lady Lions is another opportunity to fine tune their play on the court after three consecutive wins against Norfolk State, Fairfield and the Penguins.

The blue and white will host Bryant on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I think we’re just still trying to find our rhythm,” Kieger said. “At the end of the day we’re happy with three wins against reigning conference champions.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE