It was a bumpy start to 2023 for Penn State.

The blue and white opened up 2023 with a strong effort in Ann Arbor, but it wasn’t enough, falling to Big Ten foe No. 14 Michigan by a score of 82-72.

The first quarter started off a little rigid, as both teams showed moments where they struggled to get in a groove offensively, with each team barely hitting over 40% of their field goals.

Despite the slow offensive start, the Lady Lions only trailed by one with just under 5:00 left in the first, thanks to a mid-range pull-up jumper by senior guard Makenna Marisa.

But the grit-fest continued, as Penn State wouldn’t score over the next three minutes while giving up a 6-0 Michigan run during the span.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki eventually stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer at the 1:30 mark, which ultimately became the catalyst for a 10-0 Penn State run over the last 1:30 of the first quarter, with Ciezki hitting another three-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Lady Lions a 21-18 lead going into the second.

Penn State kept up its aggressiveness in the second quarter, with the defense continuing to put pressure on the Wolverine offense.

Earning a 34-29 lead with 3:09 left in the quarter thanks to a Ciezki jumper, the Lady Lions found themselves in a momentum-gaining position, hitting their last four field goals while holding Michigan to zero field goals since the 6:46 mark.

However, Ciezki’s jumper would end up being Penn State’s final points of the half, as the final three minutes of the quarter completely swung in Michigan’s direction.

Michigan responded to its offensive drought by going on a 9-0 run to end the quarter, with junior forward Cameron Williams converting on the second-chance layup off the Penn State turnover to give the Wolverines a 38-34 lead going into halftime.

Penn State opened up the second half looking completely rejuvenated, playing in full foot on the gas mode with a 7-2 run to go up 41-40 thanks to a Ciezki three-pointer at the 7:15 mark.

The Lady Lions headed into the media timeout with a 45-44 lead with just under five minutes to go in the quarter thanks to a strong defensive performance, holding Michigan to only six points in the quarter up to that point.

With the Wolverines looking to pull away after jumping out to a 49-45 lead right after the media timeout, Penn State held on, eventually forcing a Michigan timeout after a redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus scored on the fast break layup to cut the Michigan lead to 52-50 with 3:00 left in the quarter.

Ending the quarter hitting five of its last seven field goals, Penn State found itself in a tie game heading into the fourth, with the score knotted at 57 each.

The final quarter kicked off as a dogfight, with each team not gaining an edge over the other. Thanks to a three-pointer by Marisa, the Lady Lions tied the game at 62 with 8:20 left.

However, the Wolverines took full control soon after, going on a 7-0 run to take a 69-62 lead with just over six minutes left and force Penn State to call timeout and readjust.

Despite Penn State’s effort to try and cool Michigan off, the Wolverines hit a three-pointer right out of the break to give them their largest lead of the night at 72-62.

The blue and white never seemed to recover from this run from the Wolverines, only scoring seven points in the final five minutes, and eventually falling 82-72 to the Wolverines.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball earns first Big Ten victory in comfortable showing against Rutgers After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win …