Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley.

After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Coach Carolyn Kieger said she knew going into the first week of December that her team was going to face a “tough stretch” of opponents with Virginia, Minnesota and the Hoosiers, but suffering a 21-point defeat to the Cavaliers was less than ideal for Kieger who felt her team was “all out of sorts” from start to finish.

However, the fourth-year coach was glad her team was able to lock in against the Golden Gophers to start Big Ten play.

Despite enduring a two-point defeat in double overtime, the blue and white coach called its matchup against Minnesota a “composure game,” and hopes her team can regroup and bounce back to play four quarters of elite basketball.

Before hosting a top-ranked Hoosier squad, Penn State will hit the practice floor to address some of the mistakes that have impeded it from playing a full 40 minutes on the court.

“We got to get back to being confident and running things with pace and efficiency, and making sure we’re locking down Indiana’s best players because they’re very personnel driven.” Kieger said. “We got to take pride in our IQ.”

The Lady Lions are not taking Thursday’s matchup with the Hoosiers lightly, as Kieger said this is a “huge opportunity” for her team to show what they are made of, but understands that they are facing the No. 4 team in the country who can take advantage of a reeling group in a heartbeat.

Although the preparation remains the same no matter the opponent’s record or ranking, the blue and white coach is hoping that home-court advantage can yield extra motivation in her group’s performance as they prepare for a stretch where it plays four of its next five games in the BJC.

“Anytime you can bring a top-five team into the BJC it helps when you’re on your home floor,” Kieger said, “I hope we have a good crowd that’s locked into the game and we can show them a good outing from the first half on.”

Over the next month, the Lady Lions won’t need to leave the Keystone State for their next five games, giving them a chance to practice on the mistakes that have plagued them lately while building a routine as a group.

“I’m just excited to have time to teach and learn,” Kieger said. “They know we need to fix things and we haven’t played our best basketball yet.”

After matchups with Indiana and the Mountaineers, the blue and white coach hopes to use the extra time during finals week at Penn State to prepare for the beginning slate of conference play along with improving team and individual skills.

While plenty of practice lies in front of the Lady Lions, they’ll have a chance to quickly overcome adversity head on, as they’ll host the Hoosiers at 7 p.m. on Thursday and West Virginia at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“I’m excited for practice time in a home environment where you can get into a routine and we can fix things we need to fix, and get comfortable in areas where we need better chemistry — need to be more in sync,” Kieger said.

