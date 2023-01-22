After three straight disheartening losses, Penn State came into Sunday’s matchup against Wisconsin in dire need of a victory.

The blue and white accomplished just that, defeating the Badgers by a score of 74-69 at Bryce Jordan Center.

It was a competitive game from the jump, with each team seeming to have a counterpunch for one another and neither one being able to build on a lead.

Wisconsin briefly took the lead in the second half before the Lady Lions came alive late to seal the deal.

Despite coming into the game with the worst record in the Big Ten, the Badgers showed how competitive the conference can be.

Graduate student guard Avery LaBarbera was a thorn in the blue and white’s side, leading Wisconsin with 18 points while also dishing out six assists and grabbing seven boards.

On the other side, senior guard Taniyah Thompson played a massive role in the win.

Thompson led the Lady Lions with a season-high 27 points in 29 minutes while also making a team-high five three-pointers, including 15 straight points in the fourth quarter.

While neither senior guard Makenna Marisa or freshman guard Shay Ciezki had their finest shooting performance on Sunday, they each took turns playing the role of facilitator with eight and seven assists, respectively.

With the win, the Lady Lions snapped a three-game losing streak while improving to 3-6 in Big Ten play and 12-8 overall, surpassing the team’s win total for the entire 2021-22 season. The victory was also the 10th at Bryce Jordan Center this season.

In year four at the helm, expectations were higher for coach Carolyn Kieger and the program itself, and the groundwork has been laid down for what is potentially yet to come.

The 12 wins are the most in a season for Kieger at Penn State with over a month still remaining in the regular season.

The defense for the blue and white was much improved on Sunday, as it picked up 16 steals and caused a staggering 25 turnovers.

The victory was much different from the last three games for the Lady Lions, as their opponents averaged nearly 88 points per game during that span.

While the road has not been too kind to Penn State this season, it will have a big opportunity when it travels to take on Rutgers and Maryland in its next two games.

The first test for the Lady Lions will be the Scarlet Knights, who they previously defeated 90-72 on Dec. 30. The two teams will face off on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Piscataway, New Jersey.

