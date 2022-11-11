It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense.

The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season.

After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.

It took Penn State a couple possessions to kickstart its attack after committing a handful of turnovers to start the quarter, but a Marisa dish to Johnasia Cash ignited a 9-0 run on Fairfield's defense. On the next possession, the senior guard made another unselfish pass to junior forward Ali Brigham for her first basket of the night, stretching the Lady Lions’ lead to eight.

Penn State kept its foot on the pedal as it pestered the Stags’ ball handlers with a full-court press, flustering them into another costly turnover — one of 16 they gave up in the half.

“I think that’s one adjustment we wanted to make from Norfolk State was getting up and pressuring them early,” coach Carolyn Kieger said.

Redshirt sophomore guard Alli Campbell nailed a 3-point shot to grow the Lady Lions’ lead on the ensuing drive. The triple marked the first points in a blue and white uniform for the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native.

Fairfield couldn’t handle the mounting pressure from Penn State as another Stags turnover led to redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus driving in the lane for a textbook layup to cap her unit’s 9-0 run.

If the blue and white bench wasn’t excited already from the high-powered offense showing its ability, its defense stepped up on the other end of the court.

Campbell took the second Lady Lions charge of the night, generating a roar from her teammates on the sidelines.

Penn State ended the first quarter on a 15-4 run, finishing with 22 points in the frame as a unit.

The second quarter was much the same for both units as Fairfield continued its sloppy style of play, and Penn State maintained its style of play on both sides of the ball.

At one point in the quarter, the Lady Lions held a 20-point lead over the Stags, highlighted by freshman guard Shay Ciezki’s first points. After trading buckets, a turnover gave Ciezki a wide-open look from beyond the arc.

“We brought Shay in here to be our point guard,” Kieger said. “She’s right now probably our best commander and director on the floor.”

Halfway through the second quarter, the Stags started to close the gap on Penn State, going on a 7-0 run to make the score 31-18 with just under three minutes left.

Each unit connected on another basket before the quarter’s horn with the Lady Lions leading 33-21 at halftime.

Just when it seemed like Fairfield was starting to lose steam, it rattled off a 5-0 run on Penn State, forcing back-and-forth possessions between the opponents.

During the quarter, the Stags were able to cut the blue and white lead to single digits, but like any experienced units, it could only be contained for so long.

The Lady Lions held a 14-point lead heading into the final frame, after adding a handful of buckets before the end of the third, and only grew their lead in the final ten minutes.

Bucket after bucket, the blue and white mounted its pressure over Fairfield, firing off a 19-2 run to start the frame.

On the run, Campbell hit two crushing 3s against the Stags defense, cementing Penn State’s victory to push it to 2-0 on the young season.

Penn State will continue its nonconference schedule as it hosts Youngstown State on Tuesday and Bryant on Friday. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. for both games at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Besides that fourth quarter, I don’t think we played very well offensively,” Kieger said. “Still nowhere near the potential of this team.”