With a new season comes a fresh opportunity for Penn State to make a statement in the Big Ten.

The Lady Lions finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 11-18 in coach Carolyn Kieger’s third season in Happy Valley.

Now as Kieger enters her fourth year at the helm of the blue and white, the culture she said the culture she’s trying to achieve is starting to take its shape on the basketball court.

“I’m excited,” Kieger said. “I feel like this group is ready to really strategize, to really scheme, to really scout.”

In Kieger’s first campaign with Penn State, she led the unit to a 7-23 record while ending the year on a 15-game losing streak.

Since then, Kieger improved the Lady Lions’ win total every season since becoming their leader in 2019 — after spending five years at the helm of Marquette’s program.

Although the blue and white has never finished with a record above .500 during Kieger’s tenure, the passion in the locker room has players feeling like this team can reach the NCAA Tournament.

“Our ultimate goal is we want to make the tournament,” redshirt sophomore guard Alli Campbell said. “We said it in the past, but we really mean it this year — we want to win a lot of games.”

Coming back home to central Pennsylvania means the world to Campbell, who spent her freshman season with Notre Dame after an award-laden career at Bellwood-Antis High School in Blair County.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native is excited for the season to start and the opportunity to play for a university in her own backyard.

“It’s pretty special to play for this school and then to do it in front of my friends and family,” Campbell said.

Campbell will look to add extra firepower to a lineup that returns plenty of key players from last season’s roster, including six new additions to the Lady Lions’ bench.

Among the returning players that hope to take Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 is senior captain Anna Camden.

Camden said she wants the blue and white to be more of a threat in the Big Ten. The veteran forward feels her squad has the pieces and has done the preparation to achieve its objective.

“Our goal is to win, point-blank-period,” Camden said. “That hasn’t changed from my previous years here.”

Camden understands it’s going to be tough to rise in the ranks across a loaded Big Ten and knows where the blue and white struggles and where it excels.

The Lady Lions feel they’re one of, if not, the fastest teams in the conference, with a ton of depth and versatility available on their bench.

Last season under Kieger, Penn State led the Big Ten in steals with 269 and will look to keep the pressure going on the defensive side of the ball.

Although the blue and white excelled in some aspects on the defensive side of the ball, it still has plenty of other areas to work on before its season-opening matchup with Norfolk State.

Camden and Kieger both echoed the need to own the glass while limiting second-chance opportunities that come from those rebounds.

“We got to box out and finish plays,” Camden said. “We can’t give up [offensive rebounds] because the best way you run is on a miss or a steal.”

Unlike years past, the blue and white wields a loaded lineup, as Kieger expects most if not all players to see significant game action this season.

Kieger said there may be nights where she goes to 10 or 12 players as it will be “all hands on deck” to get the job done.

For now, the blue and white still has three more weeks to prepare for the opening night tip off against the Spartan, as it will use the time to fine tune mistakes on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve just got to be great teachers this year,” Kieger said. “We have the talent, we have the skill, and now we gotta coach them up and teach them up in order to steal games.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s basketball’s Makenna Marisa selected to annual Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List With just under a month to go before the season tips off, Penn State is seeing one of its ow…