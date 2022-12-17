Not so fast.

Penn State is looking to gift itself two early Christmas gifts with matchups against Drexel and Cornell approaching right before the holiday break.

Working with an 8-3 record so far this season, the Lady Lions faced the challenge of figuring out how to get all of their new pieces involved at the beginning of the season.

“We’re just trying to find different situations where we can put different people together and practice for different lineups,” Coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We knew we were going to play a lot of people this year and have people buy into their roles and play 20 minutes a game and 15 minutes a game.

Enduring a three-game losing streak before the West Virginia victory, Penn State saw some side effects that came from this challenge, whether it was through its communication or different lineups.

“Those Indiana and Minnesota games we would love back, but you don’t get second chances and kind of having them understand that every possession of every game matters,” Kieger said. “It’s a long season and we’re going to continue to progress and get better, but one game at a time gets us to that goal.”

The Lady Lions snapped their three-game skid with an emphatic victory against West Virginia, topping the Mountaineers 69-57.

The match didn’t start off pretty, as the Lady Lions struggled from everywhere on the court, shooting 28.5% from the field in the first quarter against West Virginia.

However, the blue and white turned on the jets in the second and third quarters, shooting 66.6% in each of the quarters, and even shooting 71% from three in the second quarter.

That’s the offensive dominance the Lady Lions have to show — not just in this week’s games but for the rest of the season, especially with Big Ten play approaching.

When it comes to eyeing players, the obvious choice falls upon senior guard Makenna Marisa. The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native is showing off her offensive arsenal once again this season, leading the team with 17.2 points per game while shooting a career-best 41.7% from downtown.

One of the biggest boosts the Lady Lions have had so far this season is from the play of one of the new faces, freshman guard Shay Ciezki.

“It’s like picking her spots, right? When is she going to have her shooting opportunities? When is she going to have her driving kicks or penetrating pitches?” Kieger said. “She had a stretch in the last game where I think she had three straight assists in pivotal moments.”

Hitting the ground running and earning the start in just the second game of her Penn State career, Ciezki has shown she is a sponge. Being a top playmaker on this squad while also putting up 10.0 points per game, Ciezki will play a vital role for Penn State for the rest of the year.

“She’s learning when to be a scorer and when to be a facilitator, and I think that’s something she’s going to develop as [she] learns this college game,” Kieger said.

Drexel

Going over to Drexel, the 6-3 Dragons are coming off an impressive 64-49 win against Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

The Dragon's offensive firepower was on full display against Dartmouth, shooting 49.1% from the field, including 70% in the third quarter.

But it wasn’t just its offense that led Drexel to the victory, as the defense was lights out all night.

Holding Dartmouth to a measly 30% shooting on the night, Drexel didn’t ease up at any point. Forcing 17 turnovers, the Philly squad converted these errors into 19 points.

Drexel will cause similar problems for the Lady Lions on Sunday afternoon, as the Dragon defense averages 17 takeaways per game, while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting per game.

“The fact that we’ve been able to spend 2-3 days on ourselves and the opponents is vital to clean off and make sure we’re focusing on Penn State, not just Drexel or our next scout,” Kieger said.

Graduate student guard Keishana Washington is the main player for the Lady Lions to pay attention to. Dropping 32 points against Dartmouth, Washington is putting up 28.1 points per game, including five 30-point outbursts so far this season.

The keys for the blue and white in this matchup are taking care of the ball, strong ball movement across the perimeter, and not forcing any unwarranted shots.

“Really working on our ball reversals — the ball not sticking, point-five basketball. Either shooting it, driving it, or passing it,” Kieger said. “I think right now our offense is a little stagnant, so we’re working on getting the ball east and west before we go north and south.”

Cornell

Looking at this Cornell squad, it is working with a 6-4 record so far this season. It’s most recent win was a 89-38 smackdown against Hartford on Dec. 5.

Cornell put on an all-around showcase against the Hawks, showing little weakness throughout those 40 minutes of play.

Shooting 48.4% from the field, including 40% from three-point range, the Big Red found a balanced scoring attack from the whole squad, with 13 different point-scorers.

That was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to Cornell’s dominance, as the Big Red held Hartford to 28.6% shooting to go along with a staggering 29 turnovers. The Cornell defense gave Hartford no chances to put anything together on the offensive end, which ultimately resulted in the 34 points off turnovers.

Senior guard Ania McNicholas has been an offensive weapon all season long so far for the Big Red, averaging a team and career-high 10.6 points per game this season.

Penn State will need to step up its perimeter defense and put pressure on this Cornell team early, as the Big Red have shown problems with ball security this season, averaging 18.4 turnovers per game.

“We obviously would love to go into Christmas break 10-3 with a little bit of breather time to get our kids some rest and recovery there for about a four-day stretch,” Kieger said. “Every game is as important as the next, so right now we’re focused on Drexel — one game at a time.”

