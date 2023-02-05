Coming off an explosive 42-point performance against No. 8 Maryland, Caitlin Clark had yet another monstrous performance en route to helping the Hawkeyes earn a 44-point win over Penn State.

Sunday marked Clark’s third triple-double of the season and ninth of her career, tying her for second all-time in the category behind former Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu, who had 26.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said it’s “special” for Clark to be able to achieve such a tough accomplishment, and to do it nine times in her career midway through her junior season is even more astonishing for the tenured Hawkeye guru.

“Caitlin is a generational talent,” Bluder said. “I’m having a blast coaching her quite honestly — it’s fun.”

In her 23rd year at the helm of Iowa, Bluder never ceases to be amazed by the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year as Clark exploded for 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in just 31 minutes of play against the Lady Lions.

Clark was on triple-double watch late in the third quarter when she had already eclipsed double figures in points and assist, but was still shy four rebounds of the arduous feat. Bluder opted to keep the junior guard on the floor despite the Hawkeyes’ 37-point lead on the Nittany Lions

Without hesitation, Clark continued to dismantle the Penn State defense, eventually notching her 10th rebound of the game just before the midway point of the fourth quarter.

“When you have an opportunity to do something that’s really special, it'd be a disservice to her not to let her have that opportunity,” the Hawkeyes coach said.

Coach Carolyn Kieger wasn’t displeased with Iowa keeping Clark in the game, because she’s been on the other side of lopsided wins and respects Bluder for coaching her team to play deep into March.

“I’m a competitor, and this is the Big Ten. We’re here to play. We’re here to win. We’re here to compete,” the fourth-year coach said. “Kudos to Caitlin Clark.”

Clark’s reign of terror started from the opening jump. Whether it was a behind-the-back pass in transition, a logo 3 or a half-court pass with time expiring to assist a buzzer-beating triple, the Hawkeye guard made one masterful play after another.

Though Iowa cruised past the Lady Lions on Sunday, its focus is on a much larger picture than any basket or triple-double could ascertain — championships, plural.

With the conference championship in Minneapolis quickly approaching, Clark and company enjoy the personal accomplishments that come along the way, but don't want it to overshadow their final goal.

“We have a veteran team that understands the Big Ten is a grind,” Clark said. “You can’t take one game off, that’s just how it is because you’ll get beat. It’s probably going to come down to the last game, so we understand that too.”

Wins against then-No. 2 Ohio State and the top-10 Terrapins have skyrocketed the Hawkeyes toward the top of the conference, but there’s still plenty of fierce competition awaiting them before seeking the Big Ten title.

With two games against No. 4 Indiana and a rematch against Maryland still on tap, Iowa knows complacency can’t settle in despite all its success over the last few weeks.

“You want to be playing your best basketball right now,” Clark said. “I think it’s never letting up when you have a win like this.”

Penn State can take solace in the fact that it won’t face Clark and Iowa again in the regular season. However, now at 4-9 in the Big Ten with five conference clashes to go, the Nittany Lions are running low on chances to right the ship.

