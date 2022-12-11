Country roads took West Virginia back home on Sunday after Penn State earned its first victory in over two weeks.

After a competitive effort against No. 4 Indiana on Thursday, coach Carolyn Kieger saw the blue and white’s matchup with the Mountaineers as an opportunity to rebound quickly ahead of a stretch where it will play just three more games before the calendar flips to 2023.

Kieger had hoped her team could play a full four quarters of basketball against West Virginia after faltering in the second half against the Hoosiers, and it seemed in the opening 10 minutes that the Lady Lions were bound to replicate the mistakes plaguing them in their three previous losses.

Penn State’s offense wasn’t clicking in the first quarter, shooting a measly 4-for-14 from the field in the frame as the stagnant attack hurt it on the scoreboard.

Trailing by one point heading into the second frame, the Lady Lions roared back offensively, shooting 21-for-37 from the field over the next three quarters to earn a 69-57 win.

It wasn’t just the offense that rebounded from inconsistent play; the blue and white defensive effort was locked in against the Mountaineers, and it stemmed from a solid week of practice.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki has stepped into a large role for Penn State early in her career and is becoming more comfortable as a leader on the floor with the confidence gained through off-the-court experiences.

With plenty of practice shaping the future of the Lady Lions’ schedule for the month of December, Ciezki and company are eager to reach as close to perfect as they can.

Along with wanting to be perfect on the basketball court, Penn State will want to finish the academic semester strong with finals week creeping from the shadows.

As the end of the semester nears and the stress from final exams begins to build on the blue and white athletes, the fourth-year coach was glad her team could lift some weight off its shoulders with a “quality” win against West Virginia.

“Good to get that out of the way so they can study and we can have a couple days here to prep and fix some things before we go into Drexel,” Kieger said.

Ahead of a showdown in the City of Brotherly Love with the Dragons, Penn State is eager to use the time between games to prepare for the second half of its schedule. Having played just two Big Ten opponents thus far, it will play 16 straight conference games to close out the season.

While plenty of practice is at the forefront of Kieger’s ambitions for the extended break, the fourth-year coach understands that time away from the court can benefit the Lady Lions.

“We’ll take that right before finals — a little break to get our bodies recovered and sharpen things up with our minds,” the blue and white coach said.

After Penn State takes care of business in the classroom, it's right back to the court for the last two nonconference games of the season before entering the thick of Big Ten play with Rutgers on Dec. 30.

First, Penn State will hit the road to Philadelphia, taking on Drexel at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, followed by a matchup against Cornell at noon on Dec. 21 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Our eyes are set on making the tournament,” redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus said. “Every win is important to us and will help us get there.”

