Physicality. Dominance. Success.

That’s all that needs to be said when it comes to Penn State’s Friday night matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center against Bryant.

For the full 40 minutes, the Lady Lions were mentally locked in, not letting up one bit from tipoff to the final buzzer.

“A lot of fixes on film. A lot of team film, a lot of individual film just to lock back in mentally,” coach Carolyn Kieger said regarding adjustments from Tuesday night. “We know this team has the ability physically, and now we just got to make sure that we’re all mentally focused on every possession.”

The coach said it best, as the main ingredients in the blue and white’s recipe for success were a physical presence on the defensive end and in the paint.

After most of the games so far this season, Kieger has stressed the importance of feeding the post and finding constant success in the paint. Well, that message was heard, as the paint is where Penn State found a great amount of success tonight.

Penn State outscored Bryant 58-14 in the restricted area tonight. To put this dominance into perspective, if the only points that counted for the blue and white were its points in the paint, it still would’ve won comfortably, as Bryant finished with only 33 points in the game.

“We need an inside-outside presence and I think that our team is buying into that,” Kieger said. “When we have capable scorers down low, it just opens things up for our drivers and 3-point shooters, and we got to have a healthy balance of that all year.”

Graduate student forward Alexa Williamson was a monster all night long in the paint, finishing with a team-high 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting.

“I’m just thankful that my teammates were passing me the ball,” Williamson said. “They got it into the post well.”

But it wasn’t just scoring when it came to Penn State’s physical paint presence. Grabbing 22 offensive rebounds on the evening, the Lady Lions were able to convert those opportunities into 23 second chance points.

The blue and white defense was the most disruptive it’s been so far in this early season, with the peak of this mountain coming in the third quarter.

“You know that you’re playing well on defense, and we were playing well in that first half and just carrying that defensive momentum into the third quarter is super important,” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “We just need to carry that over into other games as well.”

Marisa, usually known for her offensive arsenal and scoring ability, was a defensive standout for Penn State, finishing with a team-high five steals.

Only allowing Bryant to score three total points for the quarter and 1-for-8 team shooting, the Lady Lions didn’t give anything easy despite finding themselves being up by as much as 50 in the quarter.

Penn State was all over the place when it came to the defensive end, forcing Bryant into 10 turnovers in the quarter. Every time Bryant tried to get a play set up, the Lady Lions completely shut down any possibility of success for the opponent.

“I thought our defense was better than our offense tonight,” Kieger said. “Obviously, held them to 24%. That's a good shooting team. They were making nine 3s a game and shooting it at almost around 40-something percent…Very proud of our defensive effort.”

When the final buzzer sounded, the Penn State defense caused Bryant’s offensive stat line to be stunning.

Throughout the 40 minutes of play, Penn State held Bryant to 24% shooting and 33 total turnovers. Not once did Bryant hold a lead in the match.

Only allowing the Bulldogs to score two second-chance points on the night, Penn State didn’t allow any player on Bryant's roster to finish with a plus-minus in the positives.

“I think just playing as a team, ultimately, and making sure that in this game in particular everybody was getting involved,” Marisa said. “I think that was most important.”

