The NCAA Board of Governors announced its selections for the new NCAA Constitution Committee Tuesday.

Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour was among the 23 people chosen to represent the committee.

The Constitution Committee was created to propose new ideas and create a governance model for quicker changes "without sacrificing broader values." The committee will be headed by the former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

A constitutional convention held at the NCAA Convention in January is set to propose "dramatic" changes to the current NCAA Constitution. The Constitution Committee's work will begin immediately.

Barbour will have a major voice in the future of the NCAA's decisions whether its on the gridiron, the basketball court or anywhere in between.

