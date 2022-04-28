After a wonderful representation in both track and field events, Penn State is ready to wrap up its regular season at the Penn Relays, its first appearance at the event since 2019.

Following their trip to Philadelphia, the Nittany Lions will have one last home meet before hitting the road for the Big Ten championships at Minnesota.

Before Penn State’s track stars take their marks in the following meets, here’s how the team has performed up to this point.

Women's 800 meters

The women's 800-meter relay was ranked No. 1 in the nation during the indoor season with a time of 8:15.85.

The squad composed of Victoria Tachinski, Victoria Vanriele, Rachel Gearing and Allison Johnson are going to run the relay for the first time this outdoor season at the Penn Relays next Saturday.

Tachinski and Vanriele are the main components of the team’s ongoing success, ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in the Big Ten, respectively.

Tachinski with a time of 2:04.02 and Vanriele with a time of 2:05.95 are followed by their teammates Gearing and Madaline Ullom with times of 2:06.93 and 2:07.32, respectively.

Men's 4x100 relay

Tied No. 9 in the Big Ten, Penn State’s men’s 4x100 relay team shares a time of 40.72 with Nebraska.

The sprinter team composed of Khalid Mahamat, Ka'mere Day, Savion Hebron and Korbin Martino ran the relay for the last time at the Bison Outdoor classic.

The squad has room for improvement, considering the bad weather conditions in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and a slight mistake in the last hand off between Herbon and Martino.

The relay team took second place at the Bison Outdoor Classic, losing to Shippensburg by only 0.03 seconds.

Individual track events

The Nittany Lions are having a remarkable season in individual events as well, finishing the Virginia Challenge with a handful of top-10 performances, personal bests and program records.

Ullom reached the second-best performance in the program's history after running a 4:14.58 in the 1,500 meter. Her effort in the Virginia Challenge gave her fifth place.

Ullom is currently No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 15 in the nation in the 1,500.

Yasmin Brooks is the current 100-meter hurdle leader of the Big Ten with a personal best of 13.04 with a -0.3 wind working against her.

Brooks owns the third-best performance in program history and is No. 17 in the nation. The hurdler also leads Penn State in the 400-meter hurdle with a time of 58.59, ranked No. 10 in the Big Ten.

Dropping 13 seconds in the 100-meter hurdle is a very rare and difficult task to accomplish, and Brooks is only 0.5 seconds away from doing so.

Alisha Barber is the only Penn Stater to ever break the 13 second barrier with a time of 12.85 set in 2010.

Domenic Perretta and Darius Smallwood are the Penn State 800-meter representatives, with times of 1:48.55 and 1:48.65 respectively. Peretta is No. 7 in the Big Ten and Smallwood is No. 8.

Field events

Moving onto the field events, it is important to highlight Penn State’s record-setting pole vault success in 2022.

Senior pole vault expert Katie Jones smashed her own program record at the Virgina Challenge this past weekend.

Her mark of 4.31m (14’ 1.75”) places her third in the Big Ten conference and 13th in the NCAA.

Luke Knipe took historic glory as well, breaking a 13-year old program record with a vault of 5.33m (17’ 5.75”) at the Miami Alumni Invitational.

The sophomore is ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten and No. 26 in the NCAA and is one of Penn State’s top field-athlete prospects for the coming years.

Jones and Knipe are the faces of one of the most successful programs inside the Penn State track and field umbrella. With the direction of coach Brie Berkowitz, both of them shattered the indoor program records as well.

Thrower Mallory Kauffman is currently No. 4 in the Big Ten and No. 17 in the nation with her best throw ever.

Kauffman took the discus event victory at the Virginia Challenge last week after throwing a personal best of 17.11m.

Tyler Merkley has been one of the most outstanding field athletes of the season, with a hammer throw of 71.33m that placed him No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 5 in the nation.

The NCAA east preliminaries are taking place in the last week of May in Bloomington, Indiana. Only the best 12 athletes in each event make it to the NCAA National Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

The Nittany Lions will have to leave it all out on the track and field to be a part of the 12 making it to Oregon this spring.

