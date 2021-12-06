Penn State swimming's Kylie Rydland ‘living out the legacy’ that her mother, sister left for her

Waking up before sunrise, spending hours in the pool focusing on stroke technique and balancing a heavy school workload.

These are the sacrifices that sophomore breaststroke swimmer Kylie Rydland makes every day to turn her dream into a reality.

Rydland’s own family history at Penn State runs deep — both her mother and older sister were once athletes themselves in Happy Valley.

When she visited her older sister, Kate Rydland, Kylie instantly fell in love with Penn State but didn’t want to copy her sister’s choice.

She tried to branch out but found herself comparing other colleges' qualities to where Kate resided — Kylie said she has “never liked another school like Penn State.”

Kate, a distinguished member of coach Jeff Kampersal’s women’s hockey squad, saw her Penn State story come to an end in 2020 when she graduated with a degree in telecommunications.

“There is something captivating about Penn State, and the atmosphere that pulls you in the second you step onto its beautiful campus,” Kate told The Daily Collegian. “And I think everyone in my family agrees with that.”

In her career as an on the ice, Kate earned Academic All-Big Ten Team honors and was named to CHA All-Academic Team. She was also named alternate captain during her senior year.

Kate said both she and Kylie have been through similar highs and lows in life, so being a role model and being able to help her little sister in all avenues of life at Penn State means a lot to her.

“I am so thankful to share the special bond of being a Penn State athlete with Kylie,” Kate said. “It’s something we will be able to share for life.”

Valerie Rydland, the mother of Kate and Kylie, said Penn State was a last-minute option for her eldest daughter, and she only toured as a courtesy to her mother — but Kate fell in love with the campus at the conclusion of the tour and never looked back.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“Kylie and Kate are very close sisters,” Valerie told the Collegian. “It didn’t surprise me that Kylie chose Penn State too. It was really the right decision for both girls.”

Kate described her younger sister as “authentic, bubbly, ambitious, passionate and hardworking.”

“People naturally gravitate toward her, and that’s such a unique and valuable type of person to be,” Kate said. “Especially when you’re on a sports team, those people are essential and are usually the glue of the team.”

Both daughters look up to the woman who raised them to become the athletes and the people they are today.

Valerie was a swimmer at Penn State from 1982-1984, and though she didn’t quite finish out her four years at Penn State she certainly left her mark.

However, there was a blank page for her daughters to one day fill with their own experiences in Happy Valley.

“To be able to represent the same school as my mom gives me so much pride,” Kate said. “To carry on the legacy from my mom and see my sister continue it is extremely special.”

Kylie said she feels like having three female athletes who competed at the Division I level is an accomplishment, and she hopes to see it continue in her own children one day.

Valerie expressed sports have always been a part of her own life, as she began competitive swimming in her young years.

Valerie’s father, Pat Quinn, coached and managed in the NHL and Canada and is also an Olympic gold medal winner. He was later inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016, two years after his death.

Valerie knows the valuable assets in sports can transfer over to the working world, and she has seen this in her own experiences, along with her father and children.

“Swimming can be a very demanding sport. This made Kylie very effective in time management and planning accordingly,” Valerie said. “She has always been in leadership positions on her teams. These are important skills that will easily transfer to life after swimming.”

Kylie has found many successes early in her sophomore year, having the top time on the women’s team in the 200-meter breaststroke along with a top-three time in the 100-meter breaststroke, helping lead the team to an undefeated, 5-0 record.

“I try every practice to envision how I want to [swim] my race by doing the same stroke count,” Kylie told the Collegian. “I feel like I get competence by holding the same pace in practice as I would in a meet.”

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native said she has seen improvement in the pool after she focused more on her diet, sleep and gym habits.

“Lifting has been a really big part of swimming this year, just trying to get stronger,” Kylie said. “Sleep is huge. Also just trying to get time away from swimming or checking in on family [has helped].”

Coach Steve Barnes has been working closely with Kylie since her freshman year and has high hopes for the remainder of her career as a Nittany Lion.

Barnes describes Kylie as focused and dialed into the important aspects of practice, but she also keeps it light hearted with her teammates.

“There needs to be a balance. You need to come here every day and have fun, but also knowing that part of the fun is being competitive and reaching your goals,” Barnes said. “She finds a good balance and is able to do both.”

The sophomore said she is hoping to score in the Big Ten championships. Barnes hopes to see her reach these goals by the end of the season.

Not only has Kylie made her presence known in the water, but she serves as an ambassador for the program in terms of her academic successes in the classroom.

“I feel like my passion for swimming is because of the fun I found in [it],” Kylie said. “It motivates me in other aspects of my life and makes me a better person in school and for my family.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE