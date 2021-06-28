Penn State Men's Swimming and Diving vs. WVU

The Penn State men's swimming and diving team puts their hands together after their meet against West Virginia University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State won 167-125.

Penn State has another swimmer headed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On June 28, Nittany Lion Gabe Castaño qualified for the upcoming world event in the 50 free.

Castaño is now the third Penn State men's swimmer and the fifth athlete out of the swimming and diving program to qualify.

The Mexico representative will make his Olympic start in the 50 free heats, which take place on July 30 in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

