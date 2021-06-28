Penn State has another swimmer headed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On June 28, Nittany Lion Gabe Castaño qualified for the upcoming world event in the 50 free.

Nittany Lion Gabe Castaño becomes 3rd @Penn_State men’s swimmer & 5th with program to be named an Olympian! 🇲🇽 #WeAre📰: https://t.co/44NSY2Tf86 pic.twitter.com/OcvMNCJXbo — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) June 28, 2021

Castaño is now the third Penn State men's swimmer and the fifth athlete out of the swimming and diving program to qualify.

The Mexico representative will make his Olympic start in the 50 free heats, which take place on July 30 in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

