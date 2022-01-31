Penn State has one of the more reputable and notable athletics programs in the country, and with plenty of athletes on campus, many students end up living alongside student-athletes in on-campus housing.

Student Akif Undar said it’s a great experience to be surrounded by many football players and DI athletes all the time and to be able to socialize with them.

“They tell you how they wake up at 5 a.m. to do workouts and how they manage their time and everything,” Undar (freshman-marketing) said. “I think it’s a different experience of understanding what world they live in compared with what we live like normal college students.”

Undar also said student-athletes are a lot more busy because they have practices, games and schoolwork on top of all that. In the freshman’s eyes, student-athletes have to do almost double the work of what a normal college student has to do.

Ana Duran said she lives in Nittany Apartments where she’s surrounded by many football and men’s basketball players.

Duran (sophomore-psychology) also said student-athletes work hard to push their limits, but for the Dominican Republic native, it’s evident that athletes often outwork normal students with all of their added responsibilities.

While athletes are more noticeable members of the student community, some keep a lower profile when they return home to their dorms.

Kellianne Knox, who lives in Martin Hall, said her next door neighbors are football players, but she barely sees them around.

“They are quiet, but they are nice guys,” Knox (freshman-premedicine) said. “I think student-athletes are the representation of the school, and they allow other students to be able to study and perform the sports that they like to do.”

Emily Snee is another student who lives near football players in Martin Hall. Many students show their support for the players — not just individually but for the team as a whole, Snee (freshman-biology) said

While many live near athletes or encounter them in day-to-day routines on campus, some Penn State students end up interacting with athletes on a level that’s a little closer to home.

Joshua Sanville, now a junior, said his freshman roommate was a student-athlete, and while his roommate enjoyed premier athletic facilities, it came as a stark contrast to some students' living situations at University Park.

“I think the role of student-athletes is very important because they represent the culture of Penn State,” Sanville (junior-secondary education) said. “The university is spending millions of dollars on new sports stadiums, but when certain dorms don’t even have air conditioning or heating — I think our priority on sports is a problem.”

Being a student-athlete means having to take on a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders, but they’re an integral part of Penn State, Lexie Crotti said.

“Student-athletes bring a lot of school spirit around, I think it’s really important that everybody knows how much we love it,” Crotti (freshman-biobehavioral health) said. “They are carrying over the school pride into everyday life — not just game day.”

Emily Joseph said it’s such a big deal for athletes to continue their sports career through college and to play at the next level.

“A lot of students look up to those athletes who are doing very well in college,” Joseph (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “They are creating a sense of community with everyone.”

