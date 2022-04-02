After its game on Tuesday against Bucknell, Penn State looked to continue its winning ways against Purdue in the second series of its Big Ten schedule.

The Nittany Lions won both legs of their double header with the Boilermakers, winning the first game 7-1 and the second 8-1.

The blue and white got off to a hot start offensively with a quick home run by Ally Kurland, which brought in Cassie Lindmark to up its lead by two.

That home run by Kurland makes it her 11th home run for the season.

Purdue quickly answered back when Alex Echasarreta hit a home run in the second inning, making the score 2-1 in favor of Penn State.

Kurland brought more life to the Penn State offense as she hit another dinger, bringing in Lindmark and Coombs to result in the final score being 7-1.

A big inning in the sixth inning for Penn State helped diminish any hope for the Boilermakers.

The offense wasn’t the only thing that was working for Penn State in its first game as its defense was also providing much help in its win.

A great diving catch by Coombs in the seventh and final inning sealed the deal for Penn State to win its first game of the doubleheader.

The game also provided Bailey Parshall with her 12th win of the season, beating her previous best, which was 11 wins.

In the second game of the doubleheader, however, the Boilermakers looked to make things challenging for the blue and white by getting a run by Kiara Dillon in the first inning.

A switch from Bailey Parshall to Kylee Lingelfelter at the pitching position was a necessary move for the blue and white as they needed to rest its star pitcher.

A good hit from Lexie Black brought in a run by Kurland to tie the score to 1-1 at the end of the first inning.

Lindmark continued her strong performance from the first game as she added another home run of the day to make the score 2-1 in the third inning.

To seal the deal, Liana Jones brought in Lydia Coleman and got a run herself to put the game to bed at 5-1.

Lindmark added to her showing from getting a run in the sixth inning, bringing home a win for Penn State with a score of 8-1.

These are the three takeaways from Penn State’s doubleheader wins.

Strike outs key in Penn State’s wins

In the first game of the doubleheader, Bailey Parshall got seven strikeouts, which tremendously helped in the long run of things with the Nittany Lions win.

Purdue couldn’t find an answer to Penn State’s pitching as they struggled to hold its own with hits.

Purdue also couldn’t seem to get a run in the last five innings, which gave the blue and white a comfortable win of 7-1.

The blue and white also closed out the second game without giving Purdue much of a chance with the score of 8-1.

Kylee Lingelfelter contributed with the strikeouts, striking out one in the second game of the doubleheader.

Pitching inconsistency killed the Nittany Lions whenever they didn't have Parshall, but Lingelfelter drew up a good game in the second leg of the doubleheader.

Both offense and defense came out to play

Penn State’s offense was ready for this matchup, getting off to a quick start in its first game and had a great score of 7-1 in the first game.

The Nittany Lion defense also helped by providing little opportunities for the Boilermakers and making some great plays to only let one run in the first leg of the doubleheader.

The outfield kept up their stellar showing from the previous game and provided Lingenfelter with much help to shut Purdue’s offense completely in the second leg of the doubleheader.

Lindmark and Kurland had themselves a day, combining for a total of three home runs in both games.

The hitting in general seemed to improve for the Nittany Lions, notching seven hits in the first game and ten hits in the second.

Last time the Nittany Lions got more than ten hits was in their win against Cornell with the score being 10-2.

If they could continue to have these strong performances, then Penn State can find itself competing against the Big Ten teams with more ease.

Purdue series important for Penn State

After losing its Big Ten series to Maryland with the score of 2-1, Penn State is looking to bounce back and 3-0 the Purdue Big Ten series tomorrow.

What needs to continue for the blue and white is the same stuff they did so well on Saturday, which is strong defense and numerous home runs.

They can’t allow big innings from the opposing team as seen in its previous Big Ten series that kept them out of reach to win games.

Penn State allowed only two runs in both games against Purdue, which allowed its offense more breathing room and had more consistency.

Also, the pitching was a strong factor in both games on Saturday.

If Penn State could replicate its performances in the doubleheader on Saturday, they will find themselves winning more games in the future.

MORE SOFTBALL NEWS

Big inning keys in success for Penn State softball in win over Bucknell Big innings have made and broke Penn State’s success over its past several weeks of games.