The Nittany Lions’ outings Saturday were built off the backs of powerful performances from its heavy hitters and impressive pitching all around.

The blue and white bested Purdue 7-1 in game one and 8-1 in game two.

Both games were confidence-boosting for both sides of the ball.

Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall threw her eleventh complete game of the season.

Over the course of seven innings, she struck out seven Boilermakers, allowed only four hits and issued no walks — needing only 78 pitches to bring the Nittany Lions’ win total to 20.

Saturday’s win is the twelfth win of the season for the lefty from Belle Vernon, PA, beating her career best of 11 (2019) in only 14 starts.

Allowing only one run gave her team the opportunity to succeed, one that the Nittany Lions pounced on.

They totaled seven hits and four walks and hit .291 as a team, including four extra-base hits, three of which home runs.

Ally Kurland had her ninth multiple hit game of the season, her fourth with multiple extra-base hits.

She drove in five and hit her eleventh and twelfth home runs of the season.

Kurland currently leads the team in home runs, doubles, hits, runs scored, runs batted in and slugging percentage.

Her name is plastered all over the Big Ten leaderboard, earning the second spot in doubles, third in home runs as well as top-ten in slugging percentage, runs batted in and at bats.

She was the only Nittany Lion to record multiple hits, however Liana Jones’ home run and Mel Coomb’s double put them in the extra-base hit column as well.

Penn State had seven different players reach base, four of which scored runs.

Coach Clarisa Crowell gave credit to Ally but noted that individual stats aren’t important to the team.

“What’s most important is that I think our kids do a good job of playing selfless softball,” she said. “It's not about their stats or what they're doing individually, it truly is what we're doing as a group.”

The second matchup featured the same well-rounded performances from the blue and white.

After taking a nasty hit against Bucknell on Tuesday, Kylee Lingenfelter recovered well enough to take the circle in game two.

The righty from Punxsutawney, PA went the distance, pitching her first complete game since February 18th against Cleveland State.

The impressive outing from Penn State’s other senior pitcher yielded only one run for the old gold and black, who managed only four hits against her.

She walked none, gave up no extra base hits and threw an incredibly low number of pitches, 57.

Crowell called her efficient and tough in her post game statement. “I’m really proud of her,” she said. “She did a great job.”

The offense, as a whole, was even more impressive in the second matchup than in the first.

Eight different Nittany Lions recorded hits and an additional two players reached base on four balls.

Catcher Cassie Lindmark hit the only home run of the game, was one of six with an RBI and joined Kurland as the two batters to drive in more than one run.

Lindmark, holder of the best average on the team, has led off and been followed by Kurland for a majority of the season.

“If I’m the other team, that’s not a good situation,” Crowell said. “Those two have been setting the tone for us offensively all year.”

The pair has a combined 82 hits, 36 runs and 57 runs batted in.

“We feed off each other,” Kurland said.

The blue and white sent seven unique players home (Maggie Finnegan scored twice) and struck out only two times all game.

It also managed three stolen bases, with no runners caught stealing.

“Bailey threw a great game, Kylee threw a really good game, but the offense was awesome,” Crowell said, crediting her entire team. “The production throughout the lineup today was outstanding.”

