Penn State released its schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, featuring plenty of marquee matchups this spring.

The Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against South Dakota in the Coastal Carolina Tournament where they'll play five nonconference games.

Ahead of the blue and white's first game at Nittany Lion Softball Park against Cornell on March 17, 2023, it will play in three other tournaments south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Mark your calendars! 📅 👀Our 2023 Schedule is live! 🔥https://t.co/wCqZFGzblS#WeAre — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) November 17, 2022

Before Big Ten play can start, the blue and white will square off against in-state foe Pitt in the midst of a 10-game stretch at home on March 21.

After 26 nonconference matchups, Penn State will host Iowa for the first Big Ten series of the season from March 24-26. Along with the Hawkeyes, the blue and white will host Illinois, Rutgers and Ohio State for series in Happy Valley.

Followed by a road trip to Minnesota for a three-game series, Penn State will travel to Northwestern to face off against the reigning Big Ten champions on April 7-9.

The Nittany Lions finish the season in West Lafayette, Indiana, for three games against Purdue before the opening round of the conference tournament.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE