Penn State ace Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 100 Players list.

The fifth-year pitcher came in at No. 60 following an extremely productive 2022 season.

Last season, Parshall posted a 22-9 record in the circle, while also accumulating a 1.68 ERA and held opposing batters to just a .199 average.

In her final campaign in the blue and white, Parshall will look to continue elevating the Nittany Lions.

