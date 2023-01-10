Penn State softball v. Indiana, Parshall

Penn State softball pitcher Bailey Parshall pitches during their game against Indiana on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 6-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State ace Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 100 Players list.

The fifth-year pitcher came in at No. 60 following an extremely productive 2022 season.

Last season, Parshall posted a 22-9 record in the circle, while also accumulating a 1.68 ERA and held opposing batters to just a .199 average.

In her final campaign in the blue and white, Parshall will look to continue elevating the Nittany Lions.

