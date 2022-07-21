Penn State Shenango announced on June 13 it’s adding a baseball program starting in the 2023-24 academic year.

The new program will be the campus’ fifth addition to its athletic department since 2018, joining men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and golf.

Shenango previously fielded a baseball team, for around two decades in the late 20th century, until the entire athletic department was shut down due to budget constraints.

The campus announced the reinstatement of its athletic department and sports in 2017, after roughly 20 years of inactivity.

The expansion of the school’s athletic programs is part of a strategic plan to increase and retain enrollment, according to Penn State Shenango Athletic Director Amanda Howett.

Penn State DuBois, which also recently added a baseball team of its own in 2015, had a similar reason for its athletic expansion.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, college and university undergraduate attendance is down 7.8% since fall 2019.

Penn State DuBois Athletic Director Kenneth Nellis said that with western Pennsylvanian collegiate attendance down, building up the athletic program has been a way to bring in students who wouldn’t normally attend the university.

“This was a way for us to maintain enrollment,” Nellis told The Daily Collegian. “Our [baseball] roster is typically 35 players… so that’s 35 student-athletes who wouldn’t be at Penn State DuBois otherwise.”

When the program was announced, Howett said the school's Twitter received a lot of engagement and interaction from the local community.

“I got a lot of unsolicited phone calls from people putting in interest, both in playing and in coaching, so it has been nothing but positive,” Howett told the Collegian. “Obviously, a lot of people have questions, and those questions are going to continue until — I think — the team is established.”

To get the program the financial support it needed to get off of the ground, the university needed to fundraise money from the local Sharon, Pennsylvania, community. Due to the town’s support, the school was able to reach its goal of $50,000.

“We’re very, very grateful for this community,'' Howett said. “Without them, we actually wouldn’t have raised the money to start the program.”

The community’s support is a promising start to a young baseball program and opens up the possibility for more programs to be added to the existing ones.

Some of the sports Howett said the university would be interested in bringing in are men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and track and field.

The Shenango baseball team will play in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference, joining 12 other Penn State commonwealth campuses in 2025.

The conference went from a total of 10 teams in 2011-12, to an eventual 13, all of which are affiliated with Penn State in some capacity.

With Shenango’s financial situation sorted and the community behind it, the program started the search for its first manager, who will have the difficult task of recruiting and building a team from the ground up.

Shenango will want to find a manager who can build around a solid base, according to Penn State DuBois baseball manager Tom Calliari.

“My advice is: Develop a culture, develop a foundation,” Calliari told the Collegian. “Once you develop a culture, everything else will kind of fall into place.”

Calliari has managed the DuBois program since its inaugural season in 2015-16, winning three straight PSUAC Championships and USCAA National Championships from 2018 until 2021, excluding the 2020 season.

The four-time PSUAC Coach of the Year was previously an assistant coach with Penn State’s Division I team in Happy Valley. He also started the Keystone Baseball Academy, a collegiate summer organization in Pennsylvania.

The DuBois manager said his time with Keystone Academy helped him get his own program off of the ground. The connections and students he met gave him a tie to the local midwestern and northeastern areas.

A few of those players from the academy were part of Calliari’s first team at DuBois in 2015. The rest of the roster was made mostly of freshman players who wanted to continue their athletic careers.

DuBois’ eight-year coach also stressed the importance of finding the right players for the program rather than just the best ones, and he said no one’s spot was granted easily.

“[They] had to earn everything they got,” Calliari said. “There was a clean slate so to speak, as far as coming in with with no prior history of anything. So I think it actually benefited us, to be honest, from a culture standpoint.”

Without any experience as a full team, the DuBois players learned and grew together to set the foundations for a successful future at the small Penn State campus.

The model of program-building that Calliari employed has worked out for him, his staff and his players on the baseball diamond thus far. This is a model that Shenango should likely aim to replicate.

Howett said the ideal manager candidates would already have head coaching experience at or above the team’s future level.

“We would prefer somebody who has coached at the college level, but I would not turn down the opportunity to speak with an individual who has an established high school career in this area,'' Howett said. “I think somebody who is familiar with our style of play is important. So anybody that has been involved with the USCAA or the PSUAC or even the NAIA level is super important.”

According to NCAA scout Josh Rudd, college coaches face more pressure due to the university’s focus on winning, and they have to be a lot more involved in the development of their players.

These differences might make it difficult for a high school coach to take over a brand-new program like Shenango.

Howett also said a manager candidate would preferably have a tie to the local community, like someone “who has built up relationships in this area, not just Mercer County, but across the border to Ohio.”

“We have a lot of Ohio kids for our men's basketball team, which has seen some success in the past,” Howett said. “Somebody who has relationships with high school coaches is going to be a big must and especially in terms of recruitment.”

In DuBois' case, it found a manager with good community ties and plenty of coaching experience. If Shenango can find a manager of similar talent, it will have a better chance of succeeding early on.

However, Howett clarified that this preference won’t bar candidates who are from outside a close range.

“Again, I'm not gonna turn down the opportunity to speak with somebody who isn't necessarily from this area,'' Howett said. “We took a chance on our volleyball coach. He is from Virginia and has done a great job so far and has made great connections.”

Once Shenango finds its manager, there will be a long process of building the university’s first baseball roster in two decades.

“We already have some students here on campus that have played in high school and are interested in continuing their athletic career,” Howett said. “I think we have three students who have come to me and expressed interest on campus, and then we would like to get some transfers. I don't know how realistic that is for a first-year program.”

With some possible players already on campus, Shenango’s manager will have less recruiting to do and can assemble a roster a bit easier, not needing to rely as much on the transfer portal.

Howett said it’ll be the program’s goal to compete for titles, but she said she hopes it’ll make an impact in other ways.

“I mean, of course, as an athletic director and administrator, I would love to say, yes, we're gonna win the USCAA Championship; we're gonna go on to the national tournament. That's always a goal of mine,” Howett said. “But really, my goal is just progress — bringing these kids on campus and being able to see them get a quality education and continue playing a sport that they love.

“It’s just seeing growth; it's seeing progress. It's seeing development, both as a student and as an athlete, for these kids coming to campus, and just being able to get our name out there.”

