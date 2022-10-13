No. 14 Penn State will continue its conference journey with two road games, facing No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night and Iowa on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell short against No. 6 Ohio State on the road, then bounced back to sweep Illinois at Rec Hall last weekend. Despite finishing 1-1, the blue and white showed more positive momentum in both games.

After the slow start against the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions almost came back from an 0-2 deficit to steal the game. Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley praised the team’s adjustment and energy shifting.

“I thought we served a lot tougher in Sets 3, 4 and 5,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “And, you know, I thought we started doing some things defensively that were nonexistent in the first two sets.”

Sophomore libero Cassie Kuerschen described the team’s mentality when entering the big contests.

“It's definitely big to stay focused,” Kuerschen said. “And so the coaches stay on me to do that during practice, and it really helps during games too.”

On Sunday, freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley had a career day, setting a career-high 10 kills in the victory over Illinois.

Her coach praised the freshman’s efforts, giving her credit for her grind early in her collegiate career.

“I think Alexa came in and did a great job,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “She's been working really hard in practice, and now she's been in a position where I keep telling her to be ready to play.”

Graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams has been consistently productive for the blue and white’s offense, tallying 35 total kills for the weekend.

Nebraska

After sweeping No. 24 Michigan on the road, the Cornhuskers moved up to a 14-1 overall record on the season while remaining undefeated in the conference.

The Nittany Lions have been struggling against Nebraska, as they lost four consecutive series and secured only one win in the last 12 games.

The Cornhuskers are heavily favored to win the Big Ten title after falling short in the five-set National Championship game against Wisconsin last year. Despite losing the former AVCA All-American senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey to Texas, Nebraska still has plenty of weapons to create damage.

The Cornhuskers dominated the kill battle 685-532 against their opponents this season. The firepower is largely produced by senior outside hitter Madi Kubik with 172 kills, pairing up with sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein with 160 kills on the season.

On the defensive side, Nebraska is able to suffocate its opponents, allowing only an average .117 opponent hitting percentage, the lowest in the Big Ten.

The Cornhuskers also led the conference in limiting opponent kills and service aces. Senior libero Lexi Rodriguez led the team with 219 digs, ranking second in the conference.

Attacking this defense will be a tough test for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Another defender the squad will have to worry about is former Nittany Lion star Kaitlyn Hord. Hord, a fifth-year middle blocker, leads Nebraska in blocks this season, racking up 78 through her first 51 sets.

Schumacher-Cawley explained how her team will prepare for this challenge.

“Our attackers have to do some film and work on having a better range of attacking,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “You know, not just hitting the same shot, we've been talking about that and showing them film and working on those things.”

Iowa

Iowa narrowly defeated Indiana 3-2 last Saturday, ending its five-game losing streak and earning a 7-10 overall record thus far.

The net presence woes have troubled the Hawkeyes throughout the campaign, allowing a .215 opposing hitting percentage and only having 121 blocks in total, ranking next to last in the conference.

Senior libero Mari Hinkle has been the bright spot in Iowa’s defense. Hinkle led the conference with 268 digs and helped the Hawkeyes out-dig their opponents 880-854 this season.

Iowa’s offense also struggles to stay consistent. During its five-game losing streak, the Hawkeyes dropped the kill battle 269-217, including games with a .118 and .189 hitting percentages. However, the offense started to find some rhythm last weekend, out-killing Indiana 62-49 on a .292 hitting percentage.

Senior middle hitter Amiya Jones leads the Hawkeyes’ offense with 164 kills, followed by sophomore outside hitter Michelle Urquhart, who has contributed 156 kills on the season so far.

Nebraska should be the tougher team, but every road game in the Big Ten is a challenge. Penn State will need to be resilient to come out with a pair of wins.

“I think the team's been working hard in the weight room. And those are all things that have to come into play,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I mean, we have to give our best both nights to be successful.”

