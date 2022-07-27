With a huge roster of sports clubs at Penn State, it can be tough to pick which one to participate in.

The university offers 42 to choose from, and some are quirkier than the rest.

Here are six of the most untraditional club sports at Penn State.

Quadball/Quidditch

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, then quadball is for you.

Quidditch, recently dually named as quadball, provides a slightly less magical take on the sport played in J.K. Rowling’s whimsical series.

It’s self-described as a combination of handball, dodgeball and rugby. The mystical sport provides a coed full-contact sport for students to participate in. Penn State's club squad is highly competitive and has qualified for multiple national championships.

In this sport, there are four positions: chaser, keeper, beater and seeker, and each follows its own role as described in the book — though roles are modified for a more muggle-friendly version of play.

Keepers aim to protect their three goals, while chasers want to score against them. The beaters use dodgeballs to block or move players from the field, all while the seeker chases down a neutral yellow-colored party, aka a snitch, to score 30 points and end the game.

Dressage

Dressage, also known as “horse dancing,” is another one of Penn State’s many sports clubs.

The club welcomes beginners and experts alike and provides the full club experience with on- and off-the-course experiences.

Dressage requires the rider to train a horse to show off its flexibility and balance without jumping.

As a part of the Intercollegiate Dressage Association, Penn State’s club team competes against other schools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Sailing

Penn State’s sailing club provides more-nautical students with a chance to hit the open water and an opportunity to earn their sea legs.

The club provides students the option of training and competing at regattas as well as volunteering opportunities such as THON.

Sailing requires participants to utilize wind to propel their ships forward as they compete to reach the finish first.

In team racing, three boats face off for each team at a time, and the team with the highest net-point score wins the race.

Bass Fishing

Big-time fishers will be thrilled to know Penn State offers a club bass fishing team.

Whether you seek to further your knowledge on fishing or want to compete against others, this club offers it all.

The sport consists of fishermen competing in a set interval of time to try and catch the largest bass. The heavier the bass, the more points you earn in pursuit of a win.

In addition, the club makes itself active in the fishing community by participating in service events as well as seminars across the country.

Bowling

Then Penn State’s club bowling team might be for you. Bowling club brings the simple, yet skilled game to University Park’s students and offers fun and competition for those who enjoy the sport.

Knock down as many pins as you can in your pursuit of glorious victory, and maybe even learn some cool tricks along the way.

Kendo

Within its diverse array of options, Penn State has a club kendo team.

Also known as “Japanese fencing,” the sport utilizes traditional Japanese swordplay for its competition. Competitors use bamboo swords and wear fencing-like face masks, with competition taking place between two opponents.

The goal of this sport is to strike the opponent in four specific zones: the head, wrist, body and throat, which are each worth one point. A person must win two out of three points in a match of two to five minutes to be victorious.

This club gives partaking students a great opportunity to let out some stress in a friendly environment, providing them free rein to wack away to their heart’s content.

