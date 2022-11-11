Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland.

The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.

Moving the ball, both in transition and around the perimeter in half-court offense, has been a point of emphasis for Micah Shrewsberry.

One major benefit of that ball movement has been creating open looks for 3-point shooters.

The 3-pointer was the bread and butter for Penn State in the opening two games of the year. With a combined 34 deep balls made against Winthrop and Loyola Maryland, the offensive game plan for the Nittany Lions appears clear, make and take 3s all game long.

With a roster that features a deep group of 3-point shooters, the ability to create offense in transition and find the open man in space becomes enhanced, as fast-paced play creates holes in the defense.

“If people want to leave us open, we are going to shoot as many as possible,” Shrewsberry said. “And now, like you saw it in the second half, — late in the first half also — where like now they’re worried about it. Like we got to eight, or nine or 10 pretty quickly in the game, so now they're worried about it, which opened up driving lanes and guys attacking.”

In the season opener against Winthrop, fifth-year senior guards Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk led the offense, tallying 23 and 22 points, respectively. Even with the low scoring totals, Shrewsberry commended the veterans.

“That's a lot of the gravity that I've talked about,” Shrewsberry said. “So [Funk] doesn't get as many shots, but he helps us in other ways.

“I think Pickett is the same way, having 11 assists and really attacking through the ball screen stuff, getting around them and finding open guys.”

Picking up the slack from the slow performances of Pickett and Funk was another fifth-year senior, who proved why he’s a member of the 1,500 points-scored club. Cam Wynter, a transfer from Drexel, led the team in points with 18 while shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Wynter only tallied nine points in the opener but was able to make plays in the open floor, taking what the defense gave him, attacking open lanes and driving to the basket. Wynter outlined the maturity of the unit in the first half and its response to a key Loyola Maryland run.

“I would say we're a mature team,” Wynter said. “Obviously we have a lot of older guys, a lot of seniors. I mean, people go on runs in college basketball so just being able to accept the run, make a run on your own, just not getting too down on those runs and knowing that after the timeout you just pay attention to the details to lock in.”

For freshman forward Kebba Njie, who added to the balanced scoring affair with a career-high 12 points in the Thursday night throwdown with the Greyhounds, maturity will come with time.

Part of becoming a more mature player is learning how to stay out of foul trouble. The young center said he knows he has to clean up the fouls after committing seven in just 26 minutes through his first duo of contests.

With junior forward Caleb Dorsey and senior forward Seth Lundy getting the start, Njie is left to come off the bench, which is something the young Nittany Lion is still getting used to. The former 4-star recruit also said, despite coming off the bench, he recognized his number could be called by Shrewsberry at any moment.

“It doesn't matter if I start coming off the bench, I’m always ready to go,” Njie said.

