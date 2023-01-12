PSU Pep Rally Jan. 1 - Pat Kraft We Are

Penn State vice president of intercollegiate athletics Pat Kraft during Penn State Alumni Association’s pep rally prior to Penn State footballs match up vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl. The pep rally was held outside the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, Ca.

For the 16th time in the last 17 years of the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup Fall rankings, Penn State athletics has placed in the top 10 of fall programs.

The Nittany Lions finished in sixth place in the Final Fall rankings, posting 309 points which is the highest mark in a Fall season since 2018 when the program put up 337 points.

Ohio State led the pack in the Big Ten and Penn State followed second in the conference, placing just four points behind the Buckeyes.

It was a dominant fall sports season for the athletes in the blue and white, highlighted by Char Morett-Curtiss' group who led the way with 83 points.

While football's 11-2 season and Rose Bowl championship led to 72 points, women's soccer and women's volleyball both tallied 64 points following NCAA Tournament appearances.

