A search team has been assembled to find Penn State's new athletic director.

President-elect Neeli Bendapudi released her newly formed search committee to find a replacement for former Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour.

The committee includes men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky, interim athletics integrity officer and NCAA representative Dennis Scanlon, women’s soccer forward and chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Board Ally Schlegel, interim athletics integrity officer Tamla Lewis and Bendapudi’s senior vice president and chief of staff Michael Wade Smith.

According to the release, Bendapudi wants the new athletic director to prioritize the education and experience of every student-athlete, build partnerships and have a relationship within the athletics department in all 31 varsity sports.

She wants the athletic director to lead with integrity and keep Penn State’s values, and serve as a leader, breaking down barriers.

In the release, Bendapudi said she prefers if the athletic director has previous experience at the Division-I level.

The team will look to fill in Barbour’s role after she announced her retirement in March, concluding a nine-year career.

Penn State released in March that it would select an athletic director by July 1.

