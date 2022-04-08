Penn State National Open Day 1, Knipe Pole Vaulting

Luke Knipe (SO, Pole Vault) runs to vault during his second attempt. Knipe would go on to finish 10th with no height. Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

 James Riccardo

The Penn State record books were rewritten Friday evening when men’s pole vaulter Luke Knipe broke the school record.

Knipe’s outdoor vault was recorded at 5.33 meters, beating his own previous mark of 5.31 meters, which happened indoors, to break the school’s all-time record.

This is the second time Knipe has broken the record this season, and with a little over a month left in the season, the junior pole vaulter could be poised to do it again.

