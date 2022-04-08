The Penn State record books were rewritten Friday evening when men’s pole vaulter Luke Knipe broke the school record.

Knipe’s outdoor vault was recorded at 5.33 meters, beating his own previous mark of 5.31 meters, which happened indoors, to break the school’s all-time record.

UMiami | 🚨 NEW SCHOOL RECORD 🚨Luke Knipe just BROKE the school record in men’s Pole Vault. His mark of 5.33m is officially the best all time in Penn State history! 🦁 🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Kt5CoRuJ9O — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) April 8, 2022

This is the second time Knipe has broken the record this season, and with a little over a month left in the season, the junior pole vaulter could be poised to do it again.

