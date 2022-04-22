One Penn State vaulter just set the bar even higher — for the third time this season.

Nittany Lion senior pole vaulter Katie Jones broke her own program record with a vault of 4.31 meters on the first day of the Virginia Challenge.

🚨KATIE JONES DOES IT AGAIN🚨She breaks her own program record set just last weekend with a NEW best height of 4.31m (14-1.75)! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/XnMfEGnYEb — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) April 23, 2022

Jones won the Big Ten championship in 2020 and holds the top three best heights for the women's pole vault at Penn State.

After the Virginia Challenge, Jones and the track and field team will head to the Penn Relays, which start April 28.

