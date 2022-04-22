Track and Field Sykes and Sabock Challenge Cup, Katie Jones

Penn State's Katie Jones competes in the women's pole vault and places second during the Sykes and Sabock Challenge Cup at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

 John Stinely

One Penn State vaulter just set the bar even higher — for the third time this season.

Nittany Lion senior pole vaulter Katie Jones broke her own program record with a vault of 4.31 meters on the first day of the Virginia Challenge.

Jones won the Big Ten championship in 2020 and holds the top three best heights for the women's pole vault at Penn State.

After the Virginia Challenge, Jones and the track and field team will head to the Penn Relays, which start April 28.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags