January saw several Penn State teams begin their 2023 seasons, while others kept rolling into the new year following their efforts in the fall. Here’s all that went down in the world of Penn State Olympic sports over the past month.

Track and field

After enjoying some friendly competition during December’s Blue and White Intrasquad meet, Penn State track and field got back to business as it began the 2023 indoor campaign this month.

The team began the season at home, hosting the Nittany Lion Challenge. That invite saw graduate student Cecelia Bacon start her season off with a bang, tying Penn State’s all-time record in the women’s high jump by clearing 1.83 meters.

The following week saw the team head to Blacksburg, Virginia, for Virginia Tech’s Hokie Invitational.

This weekend brought more top-notch performances, as senior Hailey Zurich tied her mark for the second-highest pole vault in program history at 4.23 meters. Also, graduate student and mid-distance standout Rachel Gearing raced for the third-best 600 time Penn State has ever seen, clocking in at 1:29:49.

To cap off the month, the blue and white journeyed back home to host the Penn State National Open. Day 1 of the open saw graduate student Tyler Merkley continue his consistent excellence in the men’s weight throw, taking first place after throwing for 21.90 meters.

Additionally, senior Chloe Royce won the event’s pentathlon by totaling a season-high 3,925 points, while freshman Handal Roban accelerated for a 1:16.91 mark in the 600-meter, the fourth-fastest indoor time in Nittany Lion history.

Swimming and diving

Returning from a near two-month hiatus, the swimming and diving team found a wave of success across its first three home meets of 2023.

Tim Murphy’s squad first showed out against Army, with the women’s team especially impressing thanks to a 229-68 thrashing of the Black Knights. The men’s team also took care of business, winning 168-101.

Next up, the team welcomed an impressive Virginia Tech to McCoy Natatorium. The Hokies brought a top-notch program to the table, boasting the No. 13 men’s team and No. 23 women’s roster in the nation.

The Hokies backed these rankings up as well, emerging with a pair of wins over Penn State. In the men’s meet, the Nittany Lions suffered a 172-121 loss. The women’s matchup proved much closer, as Virginia Tech won in narrow 155-140 fashion.

The blue and white wrapped up the month getting back to its winning ways opposite Villanova. Both units impressed, as the men’s team conquered the Wildcats 179.5-111.5 to reach .500 on the season at 4-4. The women’s lineup looked even stronger, earning a 183-106 victory to bring them to 6-2 on the season.

Men’s tennis

Penn State wiped the floor with its competition this past month, posting a perfect 4-0 record while never having to travel away from Sarni Tennis Center.

The win streak began on Jan. 22, when the Nittany Lions served both Delaware and Georgetown in 6-1 defeats.

A week later, Penn State continued this success, taking six of seven matches against Duquesne before sweeping Saint Francis 7-0. The team will aim to keep its string of excellence alive into February.

Women’s tennis

The women’s tennis team experienced mixed results across the first month of 2023.

The blue and white began on a strong note, downing Xavier 5-2 on Jan. 14. One day later, the Nittany Lions were unable to build on this outing, instead suffering a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Old Dominion.

Another loss soon followed, as Princeton defended its home court in decisive 6-1 fashion against the Nittany Lions on Jan. 22.

Finally, Penn State journeyed down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face Harvard and LSU. The Nittany Lions enjoyed its best performance of the season against the Crimson, earning a 7-0 sweep against them. This momentum was then halted by LSU, as the Tigers dashed any chances of back-to-back wins, downing the Nittany Lions 5-2.

At 2-3, Penn State looks to find more consistency as the season furthers.

Women’s gymnastics

January proved a strong start to the season for coach Sarah Brown’s team. At 7-3, Penn State has hit its stride during the first month.

The season-opening Keystone Classic saw the Nittany Lions place second out of four competing teams, scoring 195.475 out of a possible 200 points. The hosting Pitt Panthers walked away with a first-place finish, scoring 195.950 points.

During the second meet, Penn State lost out to the hosting team once again. No. 13 Denver defended its home turf, coming in first place in the Denver Tri-Meet. However, the Nittany Lions did outscore Texas Woman’s University 195.875-191.725.

The team’s most successful performance thus far came on Friday the 13th. Hosting the Penn State Quad Meet, the Nittany Lions slaughtered the competition en route to a first-place finish. Scoring 196 points, this collective effort has been the team’s best up to this point.

Finally, the end of the month brought the beginning of Big Ten play. First facing No. 19 Minnesota, the Nittany Lions were downed on the road 196.225-195.525.

However, Brown’s crew rebounded to end the month on a high note at home. Hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Nittany Lions posted a new season-best of 196.550 points to earn the win.

Men’s gymnastics

No. 6 Penn State men’s gymnastics began its season facing off with some of the nation’s proudest programs: Army, Navy… and Nebraska.

Kicking off the 2023 campaign with three straight meets opposite the Black Knights, Penn State downed Army 402.900-378.300 at Rec Hall to take the first meeting. Then, the Nittany Lions hit the road for the West Point Open, where they took first place on the opening day of competition while downing three additional opponents.

Following this showing, Randy Jepson’s lineup took second place in the Navy Open on Jan. 21, scoring 395.450 points. Big Ten rival Ohio State took first, tallying 405.350 points in its victory.

Continuing this early-season trend of coming up short against conference opponents, the team suffered its first home loss of the season against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers earned a narrow 399.550-398 win, causing Penn State to stand at an even 1-1 through the first 30 days of action.

Fencing

Penn State fencing still has a few months left in its season, yet January saw it partake in its final home meet of the season.

Before this homestand, the team first competed in the NAC Division I event. This outing saw freshman Neil Lilov and sophomore Ola Strzalkowski put forth great efforts for the men’s and women’s teams, respectively. Strzalkowski took fifth place in the women’s sabre, while Lilov came in 12th in men’s.

This individual success paved the way for a strong collective night from the team during the final home event of the season, which also marked the team’s senior night. There, both the men’s and women’s teams took home victories against four of the six opponents who made their way to the Multi-Sport Facility. Senior Axelle Wasiak especially impressed in her last home appearance, posting an 18-3 record on the day.

Finally, Penn State took part in the St. John’s Invitational to cap off the month. Both teams found less collective success this time around, as the women’s team went 2-3, while the men’s roster only won one of five matchups.

