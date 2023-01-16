After helping his team get off perfect 2-0 start at home, sophomore Owen Rose took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award.
The middle blocker accumulated three kills and a career-best nine blocks in the season opener against Daemen.
Our first weekly conference award winners, and each making impressive first impressions:🏐Luuk Hoge Bavel of @ucwv_mvball 🏐Owen Rose of @PennStateMVBALL https://t.co/hD0vHeTNJH— EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) January 16, 2023
He then followed up this performance with a trifecta of both kills and blocks against Merrimack the following evening en route to his award-winning weekend.
He’ll look to further replicate this success starting on Friday against Pepperdine.
For the second straight night, Penn State took on a NEC team it has never played before.