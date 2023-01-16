After helping his team get off perfect 2-0 start at home, sophomore Owen Rose took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

The middle blocker accumulated three kills and a career-best nine blocks in the season opener against Daemen.

Our first weekly conference award winners, and each making impressive first impressions:🏐Luuk Hoge Bavel of @ucwv_mvball 🏐Owen Rose of @PennStateMVBALL https://t.co/hD0vHeTNJH — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) January 16, 2023

He then followed up this performance with a trifecta of both kills and blocks against Merrimack the following evening en route to his award-winning weekend.

He’ll look to further replicate this success starting on Friday against Pepperdine.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE