Owen Rose (13) goes for a kill during the Penn State vs. St. Francis College Brooklyn volleyball match on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terriers 3-0.

 Jillian Wesner

After helping his team get off perfect 2-0 start at home, sophomore Owen Rose took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

The middle blocker accumulated three kills and a career-best nine blocks in the season opener against Daemen.

He then followed up this performance with a trifecta of both kills and blocks against Merrimack the following evening en route to his award-winning weekend.

He’ll look to further replicate this success starting on Friday against Pepperdine.

