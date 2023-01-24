Mens VB vs Daemen - team post game

The Penn State men's volleyball team celebrates together after sweeping Daemen on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0. 

 Sienna Pinney

In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr.

Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award.

As one of the veteran pieces, Kerr has shown significant leadership on the court and helped Penn State remain undefeated on the season.

He will look forward to helping the Nittany Lions secure another uplifting victory on Wednesday against the No. 3 Long Beach State.

