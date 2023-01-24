In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr.

Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award.

John Kerr of @PennStateMVBALL is the AVCA National Collegiate MVB Player of the Week. He led the team to wins over No.5 Pepperdine and No.8 Stanford at the First Point Collegiate Challenge with 35 kills and 13 digs in the victories.Release: https://t.co/ve5motEQSa#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/rZRbU28zHr — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 24, 2023

As one of the veteran pieces, Kerr has shown significant leadership on the court and helped Penn State remain undefeated on the season.

He will look forward to helping the Nittany Lions secure another uplifting victory on Wednesday against the No. 3 Long Beach State.

