Entering the season ranked in the top five nationally, Penn State got its season started on the right foot.

The Nittany Lions rolled to a victory, taking down Central State 3-1.

The Marauders fought hard to begin the contest, making Penn State sweat and closing the gap to 10-9, however, after a 9-2 scoring run the Nittany Lions were able to pull away, forcing a Central State timeout to try and shift momentum.

Coming out of the timeout, it was still one-sided dominance by the blue and white. The offense, led by senior outside hitter John Kerr, was disruptive in the net battle with a .364 hitting percentage, controlling Set 1 and earning a 25-15 victory.

The Nittany Lions’ offense slowed down in the second set with a couple of errors, and similar to Set 1, Central State was hanging around and keeping the score tight.

After several back-and-forth lead exchanges, the Marauders finally found some rhythm on offense. They outscored the blue and white 6-2 and scored the go-ahead point to make it 19-18, forcing the first timeout from Penn State.

After the timeout, the Nittany Lions retook the driver's seat 20-19. However, the lead was snapped by another furious scoring run from the Marauders, who pulled ahead 24-23.

Despite a pivotal kill from Owen Rose, the blue and white dropped Set 2 26-24 after leading most of the Set. After a red-hot start, the Nittany Lions’ offense was stuck in the mud with a .069 hitting percentage in the second set.

Carrying the momentum from Set 2, the Marauders came out much more aggressive in Set 3 with an 11-7 early lead. Penn State still couldn’t get anything going, tallying a .167 hitting percentage to begin the set.

Seeing themselves down 14-10, junior outside hitter Michael Valenzi blew the comeback horn for the Nittany Lions. He tallied several kills and pushed a 5-0 scoring run to help Penn State take its first lead in Set 3.

The blue and white never looked back, forcing another 8-3 run to close out the set strong. Valenzi led the team with 10 kills to shift the gear for the offense.

Penn State showed its swagger in the fourth set with a powerful 7-1 run, dominating the net battle in every aspect.

With nearly three players over 10 kills, the Nittany Lions opened the floodgate without giving the Marauders a chance to fight back again. They clutched Set 4 25-12 in a total dominance fashion and won the contest 3-1.

