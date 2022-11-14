Men's Volleyball April 9

Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University.

The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State.

Notable home games include USC on Feb. 3, UCLA on Feb. 4, and Ohio State on March 21. All home games will take place in Rec Hall.

Over the last two seasons, the team has a combined record of 45-8 under head coach Mark Pavlik.

