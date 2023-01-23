Men's Volleyball v. Merrimack 2

Penn State players celebrate a spike by Will Kuhns (17) at Rec Hall in a match against Merrimack on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated Merrimack 3-0.

Despite starting the season 6-0 with wins against Pepperdine and Stanford over the weekend, Penn State didn’t move from its No. 4 spot in this week’s AVCA men’s volleyball rankings.

The top five teams in the rankings didn't move from last week, but UCLA did get one first-place vote.

Pepperdine maintained its No. 5 spot after losing to the Nittany Lions on Friday, and Stanford moved up one spot to No. 7 despite its loss to the blue and white on Saturday.

Penn State will take on No. 3 Long Beach State on Wednesday night at Rec Hall.

