Despite starting the season 6-0 with wins against Pepperdine and Stanford over the weekend, Penn State didn’t move from its No. 4 spot in this week’s AVCA men’s volleyball rankings.

The top five teams in the rankings didn't move from last week, but UCLA did get one first-place vote.

Following a week that featured seven Top-15 matchups, @HawaiiMensVB stays atop the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. No. 4 @PennStateMVBALL, which had wins over two Top-10 teams, inches closer to No. 2 @UCLAMVB and No. 3 @LBSUMVB.New poll: https://t.co/EnCuZshzJ4 pic.twitter.com/HxiCcgUwLU — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 23, 2023

Pepperdine maintained its No. 5 spot after losing to the Nittany Lions on Friday, and Stanford moved up one spot to No. 7 despite its loss to the blue and white on Saturday.

Penn State will take on No. 3 Long Beach State on Wednesday night at Rec Hall.

