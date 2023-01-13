For the first time both this season and in 2023, Penn State was victorious on its home court.

Playing in the South Gym at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions took on Daemen in their third match of the season, walking away with a 3-0 sweep.

The two programs met for the first time ever, as this is the Wildcats’ first season in a Division I conference.

“[Daeman] had a very good win Tuesday night when they hosted Princeton. We know how dangerous Princeton can be,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said.

Penn State came out strong in the first set, taking an 11-5 lead by the first timeout. Toby Ezeonu worked some magic early on, taking a ball to the chest to keep a rally alive for the Nittany Lions while also getting two kills.

“That’s how we teach it,” Penn State junior outside hitter Michael Valenzi said.

In its first 14 attacks, Daemen had seven attack errors, struggling to keep up with a Penn State squad that had eight kills in its first 12 attacks.

Defensively, Penn State set the tone, as it held the Wildcats to a -0.158 hitting percentage in the first set. Daemen never had a lead in the initial set.

In the second set, Daemen kept things closer, riding two service errors from Penn State to get the score tied at 9-9 early on.

An ace from Wildcat Kyle Zelasko was unsuccessfully challenged by the Nittany Lions, giving Daemen a 10-9 lead.

As the two squads went back and forth through the rest of the set, both were a bit sloppy when it came to serving. Every time Penn State started to pull away, Daemen put a point on the board from a Nittany Lion serving error.

A team-leading ninth and 10th kills of the game for Michael Valenzi gave the blue and white the match point, where a Wildcat service error gave Penn State a 2-0 set lead in the match.

Heading into the third set, Daemen was dead even in the kill and attack error departments, with 13 each.

Daemen graduate student Henry Moffitt wasn’t going down without a fight though, as he piled on three kills early in the set to give his team an 8-6 lead. The Sydney, Australia, native’s three kills put him at seven on the season.

“They were trying everything to knock us out of system,” Pavlik said.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, Ezeonu came right back to answer with three consecutive aces to go along with his four kills.

Things stayed close late into the set, with Penn State having a 24-20 lead to put it at match point. A service error by John Kerr and an attacking error from Cole Bogner brought some excitement late, but the blue and white closed the match out with another Ezeonu kill.

Pavlik had some positive things to say about Daemen after winning the two programs’ first match against one another.

“There’s a physicality about them, that they can play the game,” he said.

The Nittany Lions coach also saw some encouraging signs from his team early in the season.

“I liked our response through the challenging times. We’re just getting better and better,” Pavlik said. “And we’re still playing January volleyball.”

Penn State moved to 3-0 on the season with the win, while Daemen fell to 1-1.

The Nittany Lions are right back at it tomorrow with a match against Merrimack in Rec Hall at 7 p.m.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE