MVBALL VS UCLA team celebration

Penn State Men's Volleyball team celebrates a match point during the game against UCLA on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Bruins 3-1 in 4 sets. 

 Casey Loughlin

After a successful weekend against previously No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge, Penn State has moved up in the ranks.

The Nittany Lions, who have been No. 4 since the first AVCA Coaches Poll of 2023 came out, climbed up to No. 3 this week. The blue and white's win this weekend knocked UCLA down to Penn State’s previous position at No. 4.

This weekend, the Nittany Lions will be facing off against Saint Francis, the first unranked team they’ve seen since Jan. 14.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Shannon Tanczos is a men's volleyball reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports studies.