After a successful weekend against previously No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge, Penn State has moved up in the ranks.
The Nittany Lions, who have been No. 4 since the first AVCA Coaches Poll of 2023 came out, climbed up to No. 3 this week. The blue and white's win this weekend knocked UCLA down to Penn State’s previous position at No. 4.
A crazy week, which saw 11 of last week’s Top 15 lose, caused shuffling in the new @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate Poll. Kudos to @GCU_MVolleyball, which took 2 vs UC Irvine & moves up to No. 5—the school’s highest poll ranking ever.New poll: https://t.co/izl1mRiEIo#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/Ir8AwrXYaL— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) February 6, 2023
This weekend, the Nittany Lions will be facing off against Saint Francis, the first unranked team they’ve seen since Jan. 14.
