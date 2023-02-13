After defeating Saint Francis in a reverse sweep on Saturday, Penn State remained at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

UCLA returned to the No. 2 spot it had up until last week when it faced defeat against the Nittany Lions. In addition to this, Charleston was added to the poll at No. 15 for the first time in the season.

Penn State is now ranked one spot ahead of Long Beach State, who previously sat at No. 2, despite owning a head-to-head victory over the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white will be facing unranked Princeton this weekend in hopes to keep their rank, if not improve upon it.

