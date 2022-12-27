Penn State received a new commitment from Exeter Township High School’s Gaige Gabriel.

Gabriel announced his intentions to play collegiate volleyball in Happy Valley via Instagram on Dec. 21.

Gabriel will be a junior during his upcoming season, and was selected to the 2022 BCIAA boys volleyball all-star team.

He also received offers from Ohio State and Saint Francis, but his first offer came from Penn State, where he ultimately chosen to continue his career.

