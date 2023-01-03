Penn State's season is right around the corner, and the AVCA has released its preseason coaches poll.
In the initial poll, the Nittany Lions have been placed at No. 4.
🚨The 2023 @nvausa / AVCA Preseason Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Coaches Poll is out! 🚨Two-time defending champion @HawaiiMensVB claims the top spot, followed by @UCLAMVB, @LBSUMVB, and @PennStateMVBALL.Preseason Poll: https://t.co/VLuAenUNMJ pic.twitter.com/wq0hpA8DUu— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 3, 2023
They are placed behind Hawai'i, UCLA and Long Beach State.
Penn State will kick off its season this Friday with a match at Central State.
Penn State was voted the best team in the conference in the EIVA’s preseason coaches poll.