Penn State Men's Volleyball sings the Alma Mater with fans after the conclusion of their match against St. Francis College Brooklyn in Rec Hall on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terriers 3-0.

 Jillian Wesner

Penn State's season is right around the corner, and the AVCA has released its preseason coaches poll.

In the initial poll, the Nittany Lions have been placed at No. 4.

They are placed behind Hawai'i, UCLA and Long Beach State.

Penn State will kick off its season this Friday with a match at Central State.

