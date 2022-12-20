men's Volleyball April 9

The Penn State men's volleyball team celebrates after its victory over The New Jersey Institute of Technology. Penn State defeated NJIT 3-0.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State was voted the best team in the conference in the EIVA’s preseason coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions received five first place votes, while NJIT received one vote.

Additionally, junior Toby Ezeonu and graduate student Cal Fisher were named EIVA Players to Watch.

Last season Penn State proved a formidable opponent, posting a 23-4 record including a perfect 16-0 performance within the conference.

While the 2022 season ended in defeat during the semifinals of the EIVA Tournament, the blue and white will now look to parlay their preseason recognition into postseason success.

