Penn State was voted the best team in the conference in the EIVA’s preseason coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions received five first place votes, while NJIT received one vote.

It wasn't quite unanimous, but @PennStateMVBALL was still the overwhelming choice by the coaches as the favorite for the 2023 season. @njitMVB got the other first-place vote and took second.https://t.co/XK4h0JFmeQ pic.twitter.com/YXUVb2OnA1 — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) December 20, 2022

Additionally, junior Toby Ezeonu and graduate student Cal Fisher were named EIVA Players to Watch.

Last season Penn State proved a formidable opponent, posting a 23-4 record including a perfect 16-0 performance within the conference.

While the 2022 season ended in defeat during the semifinals of the EIVA Tournament, the blue and white will now look to parlay their preseason recognition into postseason success.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball announces team captains for 2023 season Penn State announced a trio of graduate students will lead it on the court in its upcoming c…