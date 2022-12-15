Men's Volleyball vs Harvard Ezeonu (18) Celebrating with Team

Middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18) shakes hands with his team after performing a kill into Harvard's court in the first set of the Penn State Men's Volleyball vs Harvard match on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0 against Harvard. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State announced a trio of graduate students will lead it on the court in its upcoming campaign.

Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher earned captainship on Thursday ahead of the blue and white's season-opening match against Central State on Jan. 6.

Helping them to the No. 1 seed in the EIVA last year, the trio of captains will look to replicate the successful season in 2022 for the Nittany Lions, ending with a 23-4 record.

Following a pair of matches on the road, Penn State will open play in Rec Hall against Daemen at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 followed by a quick turnaround against Merrimack at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

